Richard Kahn, Jeffrey Epstein’s personal accountant for over two decades, testified under oath before Congress today and confirmed what investigators had long suspected: the Epstein estate paid a settlement to a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her when she was a minor. Congressman Subramanyam confirmed the settlement following Kahn’s closed-door deposition, marking the first verified financial transaction connecting the Epstein estate to an accuser of Donald Trump. The panel explored this and four other major revelations in a special Narativ Live investigation.

THE SETTLEMENT

Kahn’s testimony confirmed that the Epstein estate made a settlement payment to the woman known publicly as “Katie Johnson,” who accused Trump of raping her when she was 13 to 15 years old. Lev Parnas called it a bombshell: the accountant who controlled every financial interaction for Epstein validated that the estate paid off Trump’s accuser. The exact date of the payment remains disputed among those tracking the case, with estimates ranging from 2020 to 2023. Zev Shalev was careful to note that the existence of a settlement does not prove the underlying accusations, as settlements are paid for many reasons. But Dean Blundell framed it bluntly: this is the first tangible financial link between the Epstein criminal network and an accusation against Trump. Combined with Trump’s 31 verified sexual predation accusations and his status as an adjudicated rapist in the E. Jean Carroll case, the pattern is unmistakable. The settlement came from the same estate that Kahn and co-executor Darren Indyke controlled after a suspicious last-minute change to Epstein’s will just before his death. The estate held roughly $650 million in assets. Only $25 million went to settlements for survivors, a fraction of the total.