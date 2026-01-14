BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Drops 23 Points on Narativ Autocracy Index, Crosses Into Russia Territory

🚨 AMERICA HITS 68/100: RUSSIA-LEVEL COMPETITIVE AUTHORITARIANISM
One year into Trump’s second term, the Narativ Autocracy Index reveals America has crossed from “Democracy Under Strain” into “Competitive Authoritarianism”—Russia territory. In April at Day 90, the United States scored 45 out of 100, placing it alongside countries like Brazil and India where checks and balances are eroding but democracy remains recoverable. Tonight at Day 360, America scores 68 out of 100. Russia sits at 70. This represents a 23-point drop in just nine months—an acceleration 2.5 times faster than typical authoritarian consolidation patterns, which usually take three to five years to move through these zones.
Paid subscribers can access a deeper dive below: