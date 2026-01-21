NATO’s Collapse, Vets File Amicus Brief in Mark Kelly Case, Insurrection Act, and the Sasha Riley Mystery

One year after Donald Trump promised a “golden age,” the president marked his anniversary with a 90-minute press conference threatening to seize Greenland by military force. The first year delivered broken promises across the board: Ukraine war still raging despite Trump’s “24 hours” pledge, inflation rising from 2.3% to 2.7% after his tariffs, 22 million Americans losing health coverage, half the Education Department eliminated, and negative net migration for the first time in 50 years. Tonight’s Narativ Live examined three critical stories revealing the stakes of year two with three extraordinary members of thsi extraordinary community Olga Lautman, Janessa Goldbeck, and Ellie Leonard.

🌍 NATO CANNOT SURVIVE

Olga Lautman delivered a stark assessment of the transatlantic alliance: “NATO is finished. I can promise you there is not one European country who feels comfortable with Americans today.” She explained that whether Trump uses force to invade Greenland or not, the trust essential to NATO has been irreparably broken. “Once you break that trust, it’s finished. So NATO, as we know it, is finito.” Lautman advocated for a reconstituted alliance excluding the United States and Hungary, while including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, and Ukraine—”the only country that has fighting experience.” She warned that Europe’s biggest obstacle has been itself, but with 1.5 million standing troops and advanced military technology, European forces are formidable. “This is not one of those forces that you can just overrun,” she emphasized, noting the interconnected nature of global conflicts as Russia and China conduct joint surveillance flights near South Korea and Japan.

⚖️ FIRST AMENDMENT UNDER SIEGE

Janessa Goldbeck, Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, discussed the extraordinary amicus brief filed by 41 former military leaders defending Senator Mark Kelly against censure by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Kelly reminded service members of their duty to refuse illegal orders—settled military law since Nuremberg—and Hegseth responded with formal censure and threats to retirement benefits. “This is an extraordinary story,” Goldbeck explained, noting that filing the brief required these distinguished officers to risk retaliation themselves. The brief emphasizes that veteran participation in public discourse “is not a threat to civilian control of the military—it is a safeguard.” With nearly 100 members of Congress being veterans, plus veterans throughout state and local government, businesses, and the press, silencing these voices would devastate democratic oversight. “If Hegseth can punish a sitting U.S. Senator for accurate statements of law, what protection exists for anyone else?” The case sets precedent for every veteran in America.

🔍 THE SASHA RILEY INVESTIGATION

Investigative journalist Ellie Leonard presented findings from her weeks-long investigation into the Sasha Riley Substack account, which published explosive Epstein claims that spread through the investigative community before raising red flags. Leonards explained her verification process: “I pull police records, I pull court records, I pull obituaries, I pull newspaper articles from the time. I mean, anything that can give me a timestamp and verifiable information.” Key concerns emerged around timeline inconsistencies, particularly claims involving Jim Jordan that didn’t align chronologically. The Bill Reilly reference—matching a name from the actual Epstein investigation rather than providing new information—suggested someone “had picked a name in the Epstein world and sort of matched it versus the other way around.” While Leonard emphasized she cannot definitively prove the account is disinformation, the inconsistencies were significant enough to warrant skepticism. The investigation serves as a critical reminder about verification standards when dealing with powerful networks capable of weaponizing both truth and lies. “If we can’t tell the difference between genuine survivors and sophisticated disinformation, we become tools of the very networks we’re trying to expose.”

Three stories. One through-line: institutions under attack, truth under siege, democracy defenders standing ground.

