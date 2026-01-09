The Minneapolis Manipulation: Deconstructing The White House Use of Kremlin Propaganda Tactics

“IT FEELS VERY KREMLIN-Y”

The ICE agent who shot Renee Good was identified today: Jonathan Ross. In June 2025, Ross was dragged 100+ yards by a vehicle. Documented trauma. PTSD from a vehicle attack.

Now this traumatized agent is the alleged shooter of Renee Nicole Good, who Kristi Noem and other DHS officials claim was following the shooter. Video of the shooting reveals the shooter was not hit by the car, yet this agent still killed Good. The odds that the ICE agents did not know who they were approaching is very unlikely considering their facial recognition and surveillance technology.

“It feels very coordinated,” I said tonight. “Someone previously dragged, now positioned in a shooting—it seems almost like an active measure.”

Olga Lautman said she believed the shooting was organic but agreed that the coordinated reaction to the shooting had the hallmarks of a Russian operation: “Watching Vance today—was I watching the Russian press briefing or American?”

She explained: “In Russia, security services latch onto attacks immediately. Everything looks like the Kremlin—manufactured facts, propaganda. Everyone repeats it. This is what it feels like.”

Jacob Kaarsbo, former Danish intelligence officer and author of Subverted (releasing February 5), added context about how these tactics mirror authoritarian playbooks: “Trump is in violation of the articles in the NATO treaty already. And Congress should hold him to account. But of course, the GOP in Congress are part of this cult and are collaborators.”

Within hours, Trump, Vance, Noem used identical framing: “domestic terrorist,” “violent attack.” Talking points ready. Video edited and released. Trump shared fake ramming video.

Actual video shows Ross stepping aside—out of Good’s path—before shooting her point-blank. The “hospitalized” officer? Walking away.

Today FBI shut out state investigators. Minnesota Bureau “reluctantly withdrawn.” Governor Walz “pessimistic.” The entire event looks to be swept under the carpet.

VENEZUELA: FIVE GOP SENATORS BREAK RANKS

Today the Senate voted 52-47 to advance a War Powers Resolution on Venezuela. Five Republicans broke ranks: Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Todd Young, and Josh Hawley.

The resolution requires removal of U.S. forces from hostilities without congressional authorization. Trump’s response? He declared the War Powers Act—a law upheld for 50 years—”Unconstitutional.” JD Vance called it “fundamentally fake.”

The claim: The President can unilaterally bomb any country, topple any government, occupy any nation indefinitely—and Congress cannot restrain him.

GREENLAND: RUBIO’S CASH OFFER NEXT WEEK

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed he’ll meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials next week (January 12-18) to make an offer: cash payments to Greenland’s citizens to secede. Reuters broke the details: $10,000 to $100,000 per person. With 57,000 residents, that’s potentially $5.7 billion to convince a population to leave their country.

Jacob Kaarsbo, former Danish intelligence officer, put it bluntly: “That whole proposition that a meeting with Marco Rubio will help clarify anything is nonsensical and naive. Marco Rubio will throw sand into the eyes of the decision makers at best. Trump said it today—the Greenland issue could be a choice between Greenland or NATO. Why? Because Trump doesn’t want NATO. Trump is in violation of the articles in the NATO treaty already.”

Day 354.

