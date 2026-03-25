Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
4h

Everyone is sickened by the corruption, the biggest of all is making war for profit. No Kings, No Tyrants, No Dictators, No War.

I am sharing an article I wrote where I list all the No Kings Rallies abroad that I can find posted. Please share with friends in countries outside of the US so they can support us in standing up against the regime.

https://lindaweide.substack.com/p/no-kings-no-tyrants-no-dictators?r=f0qfn

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
4h

Nothing but a nut licking crook. Motherfucker cashed in on 9/11. And that ain't no conspiracy theory.

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