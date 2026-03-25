1. 💣 TETHER OWNS THE LUTNICK EMPIRE

After Narativ’s exclusive investigation last night, one thing is now clear: Tether doesn’t just have influence over Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. They have total ownership of his family’s private fortune. (Read the full investigation)

Our exclusive underscores what Tether founder Giancarlo Devasini privately told associates before the Commerce Secretary’s confirmation: Lutnick would use his political clout to “defuse threats” facing Tether from regulators and law enforcement. Lutnick denied it under oath. He was confirmed 51-45.

Yesterday we reported that the Lutnick family’s private fortune is secured by a loan from Tether — which would be bad enough on its own. But it also puts the entire U.S. market in jeopardy. Cantor Fitzgerald holds the U.S. Treasury securities that back Tether’s stablecoins. Tether is Cantor’s biggest client. And Tether now owns the loan that keeps the Lutnick family in control of Cantor. If it all comes crashing down, will Commerce Secretary Lutnick be at the table authorizing a taxpayer bailout of his own family’s firm — which would in reality mean a bailout of Tether’s entire crypto holdings? He promised to defuse threats. They bought his family’s fortune.

2. 🎖️ WHITE HOUSE DID RIG THE OIL MARKETS

First, Narativ revealed the story. Then, Krugman called it treason. Now, Axios, CNBC, CBS, and the Wall Street Journal are all over it. $580 million in oil futures flooded the market 16 minutes before Trump posted about “productive” Iran talks. No public news to explain it. Interior Secretary Burgum already admitted the administration discussed trading oil futures to manipulate prices. Meanwhile, MBS and Putin are in Trump’s ear about sending in ground troops.

Trump is bragging about a “very significant present” from Iran related to oil and the Strait of Hormuz — where one-fifth of the world’s crude flows. He lifted sanctions on 140 million barrels of Iranian crude on March 20. The “gift” isn’t diplomacy. It’s Trump’s cut of the Iranian profits.

3. ⚖️ EPSTEIN’S LAWYER FLIP ON JANE DOE 4 STINKS

The House Oversight Committee released deposition videos yesterday of Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn — Epstein’s longtime attorney and accountant. Under questioning from Rep. Ro Khanna, Kahn confirmed that “Jane Doe 4” — a woman who accused both Epstein and Trump of sexual assault when she was a teenager — received a settlement from the Epstein estate. Then he un-confirmed it within hours.

LIVE AT 7 EPSTEIN SPECIAL: RICHARD KAHN DEPOSITION (EDITED)

4. 📉 DEMOCRAT WIN MAR-A-LAGO

Emily Gregory flipped FL-87 last night — Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago district. She beat his “Complete and Total Endorsement” candidate Jon Maples by 2.3 points in a district Trump carried by 9 in 2024. That’s 29 state legislature seats flipped from red to blue since January 2025. The revolt is no longer anecdotal.

5. 🌍 FBI FULTON COUNTY: FRIDAY

March 27 hearing on whether the FBI agent who raided Fulton County’s election office must testify. Gabbard already admitted under oath that Trump asked her to observe the raid. 650 boxes of ballots were seized on a warrant built on debunked claims.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The Commerce Secretary is owned by the crypto firm he’s supposed to regulate. The oil market is being openly rigged by people who know what the President will say before he says it. Epstein’s inner circle is stonewalling Congress on whether a Trump accuser was paid off. And while the administration monetizes war, peace, and cover-ups, voters are revolting — 29 seats flipped, including Trump’s own backyard. The corruption isn’t hidden anymore. It’s the business model. And Friday, we find out if the FBI agent who raided Georgia’s ballots will have to explain why.

LIVE AT 3 FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL

LIVE AT 7 EPSTEIN SPECIAL: RICHARD KAHN DEPOSITION (EDITED)