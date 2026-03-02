Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Politics And Aphrodisiacs
1h

Earlier today draft dodger Trump presented the Medal of Honor to past war heroes but not before droning on about his ballroom. He makes the announcement that we’re at war with Iran right as he’s dashing off to a MAGA fundraiser at Mar a Lago, wearing a silly baseball hat no less. 4 of our service men are dead and 5 critically wounded. Now we’re in day 3 of this war and still no prime time address to the nation. The Middle East has blown up because of his and Bebe’s folly. Trump has no plan and is acting like Iran is an episode of Let’s Make A Deal. Total ignorance of the animosities that goes back centuries. No idea what he is doing. The only thing we can be reasonably sure of is more body bags will return home and our commander and chief will likely be absent from the scene for their dignified transfer.

Sarah Phillips
1h

Thanks for keeping me updated on everything pertinent

