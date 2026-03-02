1. 💣 IRAN WAR HITS DAY THREE

We’ve seen this movie before. “A few days” becomes “a few weeks” becomes four weeks — and then years. Bush at least had an AUMF when he declared Mission Accomplished. Trump doesn’t even have that. He launched a full-scale war Saturday without a single vote in Congress, and the quagmire is already forming on Day Three. Four U.S. troops dead. Three American F-15s shot down by friendly fire from Kuwait’s own air defenses. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait hit by an Iranian drone. Iraqi militias launching 23 drones at U.S. bases. Hezbollah attacking Israel, Israel bombing Beirut. A girls’ elementary school strike that killed over 150 children — the Pentagon says it’s “looking into it.” A hospital in Tehran destroyed, newborn incubators carried through rubble. And Trump? He told Jake Tapper the U.S. hasn’t “even started hitting them hard” and a “big wave” is coming. He won’t rule out ground troops — “I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground.” Meanwhile Hegseth insists “this is not Iraq” while refusing to set a timeline or rule out boots on the ground. That’s Iraq. But here’s the question nobody in the White House is answering: what happens to the IRGC? You can decapitate leadership — kill the supreme leader, take out the defense minister, even kill potential successors — but the Revolutionary Guard’s infrastructure remains intact. The war between Trump and Khamenei was vastly personal. Now that Khamenei’s gone, what’s the mission? 130 Iranian cities bombed. 555 dead. And no congressional vote. Not even a debate.

2. 🎖️ WAR POWERS SHOWDOWN TUESDAY

Congress gets its “briefing” Tuesday, but the real fight is the bipartisan War Powers resolutions now moving in both chambers. In the Senate, Tim Kaine and Rand Paul are demanding explicit authorization before further hostilities. In the House, Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have a parallel resolution to halt unauthorized action. The Constitution is unambiguous: only Congress declares war. Every president since 1973 has ignored that. The question this week: does this Congress have the spine to enforce it, or do they rubber-stamp another illegal war?

3. ⚖️ WHERE ARE THE EPSTEIN TRANSCRIPTS?

Five days ago, Bill and Hillary Clinton sat for historic depositions before the House Oversight Committee — over six hours each, under oath, on camera. Chairman Comer promised transcripts and video “within 24 hours.” It’s now Day Five. Nothing. Meanwhile, NPR found the DOJ withheld over 50 pages of FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse as a minor — three of four interview summaries simply missing from the public database. The Clintons testified. The transcripts vanished. And the war in Iran just buried all of it.

4. 📉 THREE STATES VOTE TOMORROW

Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas hold primaries tomorrow — the first statewide congressional primaries of the 2026 cycle. These are the earliest reads on whether the anti-Trump backlash showing up in special elections translates to primary turnout. Watch Democratic numbers in Texas and North Carolina especially.

5. 🌍 MELANIA CHAIRS UN SECURITY COUNCIL

First Lady Melania Trump presided over the UN Security Council today — a first for any sitting First Lady. The topic: “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict.” The Pentagon is “looking into” reports that U.S. strikes killed over 150 children at a girls’ school in southern Iran. Newborn incubators are being carried through the rubble of a destroyed Tehran hospital.

🎯 THE PATTERN

A war launched without a vote. Epstein transcripts promised and never delivered. FBI interviews with a Trump accuser that vanished from the public record. A First Lady chairing a meeting on children in conflict while her husband bombs schools. And tomorrow, three states vote in the first real test of whether any of this matters at the ballot box. The Iran war isn’t just a military catastrophe in the making — it’s the ultimate smoke screen. Everything that should be front-page news is now buried under the rubble in Tehran.

