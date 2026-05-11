At Narativ we know who really built America, who passed the torch of liberty down from generation to generation, on whose back the American Dream was really built. Who knows the difference between right and wrong and how to speak truth to power.

I couldn't spend my Mother's Day with my mother who passed away two years ago. She taught me a lot about truth and justice (and how to speak to other people) I was determined to spend the day making something that would let her spirit soar again. I hope it inspires you, as much as my mom inspired me. Happy Mothers’ Day to all the beautiful moms in this community.

We ❤️ Moms