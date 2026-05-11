Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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We ❤️ Moms

A tribute to moms everywhere.
Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
May 11, 2026

At Narativ we know who really built America, who passed the torch of liberty down from generation to generation, on whose back the American Dream was really built. Who knows the difference between right and wrong and how to speak truth to power.

I couldn't spend my Mother's Day with my mother who passed away two years ago. She taught me a lot about truth and justice (and how to speak to other people) I was determined to spend the day making something that would let her spirit soar again. I hope it inspires you, as much as my mom inspired me. Happy Mothers’ Day to all the beautiful moms in this community.

We ❤️ Moms

We have a special 35% off our annual subscription plans for Mother’s Day and all month long.

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