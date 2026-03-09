Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?

Today I joined Wajahat Ali and investigative researcher Ellie on The Left Hook to break down the latest revelations from the Epstein files. Here’s the stack — what you need to know and why it matters.

The DOJ Cover-Up Is Now Undeniable

The biggest story isn’t what’s in the Epstein files. It’s what was taken out.

The Trump DOJ deployed FBI agents on 24-to-48-hour shifts — locked in rooms, unable to leave — with one job: find every reference to Donald Trump in the Epstein files and scrub it. They weren’t investigating crimes against girls. They were protecting the president. That is a scandal of mammoth proportions. A sitting president’s Department of Justice systematically deleted his name from files documenting one of the largest sex trafficking operations in history. That’s not politics. That’s obstruction. And it violates the Epstein Transparency Act that Congress enacted specifically to prevent this.

You don’t hide something unless you’re guilty of something.

The Hilton Head Case: A 13-Year-Old Girl and Three Missing FBI Interviews

The Post and Courier corroborated a bombshell story the DOJ tried to bury: a woman who, as a 13-year-old on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in 1984, answered a babysitting ad placed by a man named “Jeff.” There was no baby. There were no kids. He gave her alcohol, gave her drugs, and assaulted her.

She later identified the man as Jeffrey Epstein. She described him as looking like Lurch from the Addams Family. She remembered specific details — the cologne that triggered her years later, the crinkly Tyvek “cardboard shirt” that was an 80s fabric. The FBI took her seriously enough to conduct at least four, possibly five interviews and create a 21-page slideshow. But when the Epstein files were released, three of those interview summaries were simply missing. And 37 pages remain unaccounted for.

There are legitimate questions about this case — the timeline of when Trump and Epstein knew each other, details about a Rick James concert that doesn’t line up with performance records, the mother’s criminal history. These need investigation, not dismissal. But here’s what’s beyond dispute: the FBI investigated it, the DOJ buried it, and the cover-up itself is a crime.

The woman was represented by Eric Fudali from the Bloom Group — the same firm that represented Katie Johnson. And here’s the chilling detail: the FBI logged her interview into the database one day after Jeffrey Epstein was found dead. Her second interview was three days before he died.

The Subpoena and the Streisand Effect

The House subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi. She has to appear. The day after that subpoena, the DOJ suddenly “found” three missing executive summaries and published them. As Waj put it — the Streisand effect. They tried to hide something, got caught, and made it infinitely worse.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Pam Bondi told Trump he was all over the Epstein files. Trump then lied publicly about it. We know the DOJ had FBI agents working around the clock to scrub his name. We know Trump wrote a lewd message in Epstein’s 50th birthday book — the Wall Street Journal stood behind its reporting, Trump threatened them, and weeks later the actual book surfaced.

The questions for Bondi are simple: Where are the other 37 pages? What did the president know, and when did he know it? Who ordered the cover-up?

Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself — The Evidence Is Mounting

Guard Tova Noel Googled “latest on Epstein jail” at 5:42 AM and again at 5:52 AM — less than 40 minutes before her colleague, Correctional Officer Michael Thomas, found Epstein dead at 6:30 AM. She had time to do Google searches but somehow couldn’t perform the required 30-minute check-ins because she’d “fallen asleep.”

Ten days before Epstein’s death, Noel made a $5,000 cash deposit that was flagged by Chase Bank in a suspicious activity report to the FBI. She’s a prison guard. This is not normal.

FBI 302s reveal that an inmate overheard guards in a commotion. One said: “You killed him.” Others were saying: “Breathe.” The inmates described it as a cover-up.

The independent autopsy commissioned by Mark Epstein found three bone breaks in the neck — inconsistent with suicide. The cell was designed to be suicide-proof. There is no photograph of Epstein dead in his cell. The only image is of him on a gurney being wheeled into a hospital — and his color was too good for someone who’d been dead for any significant time. No blood pooling. No bruising. Either he had just died moments before, or something else happened entirely.

The noose wasn’t even around him when they found him.

CBS News reported that multiple experts found indications the released prison camera footage may not be raw footage. Julie Brown confirmed the camera didn’t even show Epstein’s cell — it was pointed across the unit entirely. Every mistake that could have been made in the forensic investigation was made. Evidence was mishandled. Footprints everywhere. The guards weren’t interviewed for two years.

Two days before his death, Epstein updated his will. His last cellmate, Ethan Reyes, has since died. His previous cellmate was Nicholas Tartaglione — a former NYPD cop convicted of killing multiple people. And the Bureau of Prisons had considered making Cesar Sayoc — the MAGA bomber who sent pipe bombs to Trump’s critics — Epstein’s cellmate. Why would you assign a man who tried to kill people for Donald Trump as the cellmate of a man who had information that could destroy Donald Trump?

Mark Epstein called the FBI and said he believed Donald Trump killed his brother. Steven Hoffenberg, who knew Epstein’s world intimately, told me the same thing the morning Epstein died. When I called Hoffenberg at 7:30 that morning, he panicked. He made doctors remove all needles. He wouldn’t let me off the phone. He said: “They killed Jeffrey, they’re going to kill me.” Who? “Donald Trump.”

Bill Barr — whose father Donald Barr gave an unqualified Jeffrey Epstein his teaching job at Dalton — visited Epstein in jail shortly before his death. As Attorney General, Barr oversaw the Bureau of Prisons. The same organization that was supposed to keep Epstein alive.

Michael Wolff’s 100 Hours

Author Michael Wolff has 100 hours of recorded interviews with Jeffrey Epstein that he refuses to release. His excuse — “nobody wants them” — is absurd. He was offered free transcription services. He declined. Now the Epstein files reveal Wolff was far closer to Epstein than he let on, functioning not as the heroic journalist he presented himself as on Substack, but as someone who had critical information he chose to withhold. Given Wolff’s unprecedented access to Donald Trump, the question becomes: was he doing the same double agentry with Trump that he did with Epstein?

The Pattern

Every thread leads to the same place. The DOJ scrubs Trump’s name from Epstein files. The FBI investigates a case involving Trump and Epstein and a 13-year-old girl, and the interviews are buried. Pam Bondi is warned Trump is in the files. Todd Blanche — Trump’s personal attorney — flies to visit Ghislaine Maxwell after the lead prosecutor, Maureen Comey, is fired. Maxwell gets a once-in-a-lifetime transfer to minimum security and offers to say Trump did nothing wrong in exchange for commutation.

And the man who could have testified about all of it died under circumstances that defy every protocol, every standard, and every reasonable explanation.

This is the biggest cover-up in modern American history. And it’s unraveling.

