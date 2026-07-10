Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

Thank you. Your reporting on the Election Assistance Commission is as strong a warning as we could get.

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Gail Dragoo's avatar
Gail Dragoo
3h

Thank you for your excellent reporting, Zev. I know you’re on vacation so double thanks.

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