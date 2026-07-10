👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🗳️ REFEREES FIRED

Trump fired the last three members of the Election Assistance Commission Thursday afternoon — termination emails to the two Democrats, a forced resignation for the Republican. The EAC distributes federal election money, keeps the national voter registration form, and certifies the machines America votes on. It now has zero commissioners and no legal power to act until the Senate confirms replacements Trump has not named. The sequence matters: Monday, the Justice Department threatened state election officials with criminal charges over their voter rolls. Thursday, Trump emptied the one federal agency built to help those officials. Election law scholar Rick Hasen calls it a "BFD" if Trump now tries to claim the commission's powers over the federal form for himself. The midterms are 116 days out. The referees are gone, and the man who fired them is on the ballot's line.

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💥 CEASEFIRE DEAD

Iran buried Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad this morning, and the war he did not survive kept going over the funeral. The talks were slated to begin the moment it ended — instead, Trump spent Thursday night discussing Gulf "moves" with Netanyahu. American jets hit 90 targets Thursday — runways, launchers, bridges, sites near the Bushehr nuclear complex — and Iran answered with missiles at four US allies: Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan. Kuwait alone shot down fourteen incoming projectiles. Trump declared the ceasefire "over"; Tehran's parliament speaker answered, "If you strike, you'll get hit."

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🦞 MAINE COIN FLIP

Graham Platner told his staff he files his formal exit Monday — the drop-dead date — and the first poll of the wreckage shows Maine never stopped being winnable. Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows and Troy Jackson each run within one point of Susan Collins. Maine Democrats now pick a nominee by 600-delegate convention before July 27. Seventeen days to invent a Senate candidate the voters already say they'd elect.

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🚔 WRONG MAN

Overnight, the three men in the van told the Washington Post that ICE's story is false — no officer ever stood in front of the van, the shot came from the side, and the firing continued after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo parked. "That is a lie," one wrote from detention. The agents wore no cameras, the warrant named someone else, and the only witnesses now face deportation.

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🩺 DAY 26

The dispatch audio from Mitch McConnell's home said "cardiac arrest." That was 26 days ago — since then: no photo, no video, no answer to Beshear, twenty missed votes, and a first statement from his wife filed from China, where she met Vice President Han Zheng three days into the silence.

Nobody has shown him.

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

American democracy is under attack again — and this time the crime runs in the open, because the enforcement and the monitoring are gone. A judge kills the Fulton County hunt, the DOJ threatens all fifty states, and two days later Trump fires the referees: no cop, no camera, no witness. The same hand cleared the other rooms too — the bodycams the agents never wore, the ceasefire that obligated restraint, the proof that a sitting senator can serve. A crime that no longer hides is telling you it expects to finish. Watch the calendar it left running: Platner's paperwork Monday, Maine's convention by July 27, Kentucky's August 3 line, and 116 days to a midterm with no one assigned to watch it.

🔴 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

The Immigrant Experience with Zev Shalev: Zev Gets Personal — 2 PM ET. Zev joins Anne Mitchell.

Fivestack returns Monday, 3 PM ET — Zev and Dean Blundell count down the five stories that matter.

Narativ Live special — Monday, 7 PM ET: Amanda Ungaro is back, with key evidence.

📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

Yesterday we told you where the 50-state threat was headed — a day before Trump emptied the agency: A Judge Killed the Fulton County Hunt. DOJ Answered by Threatening All 50 States.

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