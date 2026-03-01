BREAKING NEWS: THE AYATOLLAH IS DEAD, TRUMP SAYS

Multiple Israeli security officials have confirmed to CNN, Axios, and the Washington Post that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in this morning’s U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran. A photograph of his body, retrieved from the rubble of his palace compound, has been shown to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Trump told NBC News he believes the reports are “correct.” A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News the United States agrees with Israel’s assessment.

Khamenei was killed along with five to ten other top Iranian leaders who were gathered at a compound in Tehran Saturday morning. Also confirmed dead: Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Iran denies it. State media says Khamenei is “steadfast” in command. The foreign minister says he is alive “as far as I know.” No proof of life has been produced.

THE OPERATION

This was not a strike on nuclear sites. This was a decapitation operation.

Operation Epic Fury — launched in broad daylight, not at night like every previous Israeli attack on Iran — targeted the Supreme Leader’s palace compound in Tehran’s Pasteur district. Seven missiles struck the district housing Khamenei’s residence, the presidential palace, and the National Security Council. Israeli officials confirmed the strikes hit locations where Iran’s senior officials were gathered.

President Pezeshkian was also targeted. Over 500 targets hit across Iran by roughly 200 Israeli fighter jets. Explosions reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Karaj, Ilam, and Lorestan province.

Over 200 dead in Iran, 747 injured according to Iran’s Red Crescent.

IRAN’S RETALIATION

Iran has launched retaliatory strikes across the entire Middle East:

ISRAEL: Missiles hitting Tel Aviv and Haifa areas every 30 minutes. Sirens continuous. One serious injury reported.

BAHRAIN: Confirmed hit on U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet headquarters.

QATAR: Al Udeid Air Base targeted.

UAE: Strikes on Dubai. One civilian killed in Abu Dhabi by shrapnel — first confirmed fatality.

KUWAIT: U.S. bases targeted.

JORDAN: Bases hit.

SAUDI ARABIA: Iran struck Riyadh and the eastern region.

The IRGC says operations “will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated.”

U.S. military reports no American casualties and “minimal damage” from hundreds of Iranian attacks.

THE COALITION SHIFT

Saudi Arabia — which was itself attacked by Iran — condemned Tehran and pledged “all its capabilities” to the Gulf states under fire. Bahrain and the UAE issued identical condemnations. The Gulf coalition that did not exist yesterday exists today because Iran built it by attacking everyone simultaneously.

THE QUESTION

Trump told the Iranian people: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Netanyahu said the U.S. and Israel intend to “remove the existential threat” posed by Iran.

This is the biggest U.S. military operation since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It is regime change by force. The Ayatollah is dead — but what dies with him? Iran is 88 million people. It has proxy forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. It has ballistic missiles reaching every U.S. base in the region, as today’s retaliatory strikes have proven.

Are we using one authoritarian government to destroy another? And is that the only way?

This is Narativ. These are the facts. We’ll stay on this story.

