Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith About Donald Trump: 'An Unprecedented Criminal Scheme to Block the Peaceful Transfer of Power'

A Narativ
Zev Shalev's avatar
Zev Shalev
Jan 23, 2026

“Our investigation revealed that Donald Trump is the person who caused January 6th, that it was foreseeable to him and that he sought to exploit the violence.”

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture