Noem Out, Bondi Subpoenaed, Epstein Scandal Grows — Trump's Walls Are Closing In

Share

I joined Wajahat Ali and Elie Leonard today as the breaking news dropped that Trump fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and tapped Senator Markwayne Mullin to replace her. What followed was an hour-long conversation that connected all the threads — Noem, the Epstein cover-up, Pam Bondi, and the Iran war nobody in Congress will take responsibility for.

On Noem, the consensus was clear: she’s the fall person for Stephen Miller and Trump’s disastrous immigration policies. She threw Trump under the bus under oath on the $220 million self-deportation ad campaign, and that was the end. As Waj put it, the fact that they let her go is a tacit admission they’ve messed up. The question now is whether Noem goes quietly or spills what she knows — because she knows where the bodies are buried.

Mullin inherits a disaster. ICE has killed American citizens. A Haitian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Damas, just died in custody from a toothache that turned into sepsis because they wouldn’t give him medical care. A YouGov poll Monday showed 50 percent of Americans now want to abolish ICE. And Mullin’s qualification for the job? He spent the past week on Fox auditioning as Trump’s most loyal defender of the Iran war.

On the Epstein files, we went deep. The House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena AG Pam Bondi — with five Republicans crossing party lines. The DOJ still hasn’t explained why three of four FBI interview summaries with the 13-year-old victim who accused both Epstein and Trump have been scrubbed. As Elie pointed out, if 3.5 million files documented 15 years of someone’s life and their best friend didn’t appear in them, you’d know those files had been cleaned. Trump has been systematically erased from the Epstein record. Independent journalists are finding the gaps by tracking missing file numbers.

I also discussed the Clinton deposition — all 260,000 people who watched it on YouTube saw what I saw sitting through the full video. Bill Clinton remembered the first and last name of the flight attendant who gave him a neck rub on the Lolita Express decades ago but claims he didn’t know what Epstein was doing. Both Clintons may have been targets of an intelligence operation they didn’t fully understand — one designed to compromise the presidency and sabotage the Middle East peace negotiations. Oslo failed. Camp David failed. And Epstein was in the White House 17 times.

This is the biggest cover-up of the biggest crime in history, and it involves presidents of the United States. Even during a war, the House is saying: nah, let’s talk about Epstein. It’s not going away.

Share

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Cat: Poli-Psych, Lyudmila and Daniel, Cheech Previti, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣(Jen Rust), and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Ellie Leonard! Join me for my next live video in the app.