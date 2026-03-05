Hillary Clinton Deposition: Full Video

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat for a subpoenaed deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform as part of its investigation into the federal government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. The deposition, conducted under oath and behind closed doors, covered Clinton’s knowledge of Epstein and Maxwell, the Clinton family’s interactions with Epstein, and the broader failures of law enforcement to hold Epstein accountable. Clinton denied ever encountering Epstein, said she never flew on his plane or visited his properties, and delivered a forceful opening statement criticizing the committee for failing to call the people most prominently named in the Epstein files — including Donald Trump — while compelling her to testify despite having no relevant knowledge. The full unedited deposition is above.

Thank you Andrea D (Canada), Jaye P, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.