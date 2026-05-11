BREAKING: TRUMP, NETANYAHU LINE UP A SECOND STRIKE ON IRAN

Benjamin Netanyahu walked onto 60 Minutes Sunday night and told America the war with Iran is not over. The highly enriched uranium must be taken out. The enrichment sites must be dismantled. The proxies must be broken. The ballistic missile production must stop. And — for the first time on American prime time — Israel’s prime minister floated the idea that U.S. ground troops would be doing some of that work.

Donald Trump backed him up on Truth Social, in capital letters. Iran’s reply to the U.S. peace proposal was “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” If Tehran misbehaves, the bombers fly again — “AT A MUCH HIGHER LEVEL.”

That is not a peace statement. That is a permission slip. Two leaders. Two microphones. One target list — Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. The same three sites the United States bombed last June.

Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance — twenty years a U.S. Navy senior chief in cryptology and counterterrorism, on the ground in Iraq, the only American broadcaster who put down the microphone and picked up a rifle for Ukraine — joined Narativ Breaking News this morning to read the move.

“That video clip of Benjamin Netanyahu is designed to put Donald Trump in a public box that says, if you don’t do what I just suggested on 60 Minutes, you have failed. The only word he didn’t use was loser.”

What Trump does not have

In June of last year, the United States dropped GBU-57 bunker-busters on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Forty years of planning. An entire weapons class built for the job. It did not yield what Washington wanted. So Washington went again on February 28. We are seventy-five days into the second war.

Malcolm’s accounting, on the record this morning:

“There is nothing in the U.S. Armed Forces inventory except atomic bombs that we have not used on Iran. We have used everything we have, every category of weapon, offensive and defensive, has been used against Iran. We’ve used almost half of the weapon systems we would need to protect Asia from a China offensive. We’re literally emptied out our pockets.”

Senator Mark Kelly said the same thing on Face the Nation Sunday. “Shocking how deep we’ve gone into these magazines.” Kelly is a Navy combat pilot and a former Space Shuttle commander. By Sunday night, Pete Hegseth was calling on the Pentagon to investigate him for saying it out loud. Second time.

A sitting U.S. Senator, a decorated combat veteran, threatened with a Pentagon investigation for telling Sunday morning television the country has run its arsenal down to the rivets.