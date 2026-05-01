Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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61% Say The War In Iran Is A Mistake Plus New Video of Cole Tomas Allen Seconds Before Saturday's Gunfire

DC DOWNLOAD WITH SCOTT MACFARLANE
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Scott MacFarlane's avatar
Zev Shalev and Scott MacFarlane
May 01, 2026

Scott MacFarlane joins us from Washington with an insider’s view of the week that was. This week, every guardrail in Washington got stress-tested at once. From the seven seconds of gunfire on the Hilton ballroom floor, to a Supreme Court ruling that quietly redrew the American South, to a war that just hit Day 60 with no off-ramp. Watch the show and support Scott MacFarlane’s Substack - you’ll get plugged into the daily events before they happen.

Thank you Rick Kohut, LeftieProf, Lalisa, PJ Schuster, Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, and many others for tuning into my live video with Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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