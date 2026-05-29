BREAKING: Trump’s Name Must Come Off The Kennedy Center

By the time Dean introduced Scott MacFarlane, a federal judge in Washington had already ordered Donald Trump’s name peeled off the Kennedy Center within 14 days. By the time we got to story five, the Freedom 250 concert Trump is planning for the South Lawn had collapsed from nine acts to three. By the end of the hour, the day’s argument was sitting in plain view — everything he touches is rotting in his hands, and Washington is starting to peel away.

5️⃣ FREEDOM 250 COLLAPSES TO THREE

Trump’s “Great American State Fair” was announced 48 hours ago with nine performers. By Friday it was down to three: Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory — and Williams may also bail.

Morris Day and the Time said they were never contacted. Martina McBride said the booking agent misled her about who was running it — Trump’s “Freedom 250,” not the congressionally chartered “America 250.” The Commodores walked. Bret Michaels — winner of Celebrity Apprentice, a man who in Dean’s line “would suck the chrome off a bumper for Donald Trump” — said no.

The lineup didn’t collapse over politics in the abstract. It collapsed because nobody wants the stink. Vanilla Ice is the floor.

4️⃣ THE SOUTH LAWN LOOKS LIKE A TRAILER PARK

Workers are parking on the White House lawn. Cranes, gaudy flags, chicken-coop fencing on the public side of the wrought iron. Behind it: the East Wing hole that may one day become Trump’s bunker — with hospital, drone port, and glass roof — and the UFC-branded Freedom 250 stage going up alongside.

Steve Schmidt called it a used-car lot. Dean called it a hoarder’s yard. Scott — careful as ever — called it the worst possible optics during a moment his community is afraid to fill the tank. Gas is eight dollars a gallon in parts of California. Inflation jumped to 3.8%. Beef is up. And Trump is building a circus on the South Lawn.

Jackie Kennedy would have set fire to the contractors.

3️⃣ BONDI BLAMES BLANCHE, REFUSES TO ANSWER ON TRUMP

Pam Bondi arrived at the House Oversight Committee Friday morning under DOJ supervision — Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights and as polarizing a figure as the agency has, sitting next to her. Then she pointed at her former deputy. Todd Blanche ran the Epstein release. The redaction errors were his. The decisions were his.

On every question that touched her conversations with Donald Trump about the Epstein files, Bondi refused to answer. As Zev put it on air: that sounds like a confession. The Republicans on the committee didn’t show. Only James Comer. Friday before a holiday weekend, no oath, no cameras, no recording — a closed-door designed to die in a transcript nobody reads.

Outside the room, survivors were pushed aside in the hallway so Bondi could enter unaccosted. Liz Stein — who was twenty-one and a college senior when Maxwell and Epstein found her in 1994 — refused the country’s framing afterward, on camera: not Republicans versus Democrats, not conspiracy versus cover-up. The crime of sex trafficking. More than a thousand identified victims. A Department of Justice that redacts survivors’ names and protects perpetrators.

2️⃣ JUDGE FREEZES THE $1.776B SLUSH FUND

Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema temporarily blocked Trump’s $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund Friday morning. A hearing is set for June 12.

The fund is the proceeds of a settlement Trump engineered with the IRS against himself — taxpayer money running to his allies through a vehicle even Republicans are walking away from. Brian Fitzpatrick first. Then Mike Flood of Nebraska, an off-the-radar Republican in an off-the-radar district, on the record trashing it. When Mike Flood is naming the slush fund a slush fund, the politics have cracked.

The fund froze the same morning a different judge took Trump’s name off the Kennedy Center. Two courts. One Friday. Both pushing back on a Department of Justice that has stopped doing the work.

1️⃣ TRUMP’S NAME COMES OFF THE KENNEDY CENTER

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper halted the planned closure of the Kennedy Center and ordered Trump’s name removed within 14 days. Trump’s regime had been preparing to shut the building down on the Fourth of July.

The lead plaintiff was Joyce Beatty, the Ohio Democrat and Kennedy Center trustee who was muted during the board meeting when the resolution to rename the building was voted through. They left her on mute. She sued. She won. Preservation groups joined her and won with her.

The regime will appeal — they always do — and the order may get peeled back. For now, the cameras will be there when the letters come down. The federal courts are doing the work the Department of Justice will not.

THE PATTERN

Five stories. One Friday. A judge takes Trump’s name off a Washington landmark. A second judge freezes the cash vehicle he built for his friends. A former Attorney General arrives with a DOJ minder, blames her deputy for the Epstein cover-up, and refuses to answer a single question about her conversations with the president. The South Lawn looks like a carnival hauled in for a one-night stand. The concert collapses because Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida are the floor of who will still take the booking.

The story for the next 6 months is fatigue. Not outrage. The kind that bleeds through every issue at once — the slush fund, the $300 billion he’s promising Tehran, the eight-dollar gas, the Epstein cover-up, the cars on the White House lawn.

Trump’s presidency is in free-fall, and we’re all too tired to deal with it, but now is not the time to fade away, or he’ll take us all down with him

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, LC - Silence is Complicity, Ang Traders, Grace Alexandra Hayden, Leah Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell and Scott MacFarlane! Join me for my next live video in the app.