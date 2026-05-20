FiveStack: The Realignment Is Here

DEAN BLUNDELL WAS OUT TODAY

Five stories led the Fivestack today, and they were not five separate stories. Together they show a government doing two things at once. Abroad, it is redrawing the map. At home, it is rewriting the rules so the people in charge never have to answer for anything.

Here is the day, counted down.

5️⃣ The Castro Indictment Is About Cuba, Not 1996

In Miami today, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment of Raúl Castro — Fidel’s younger brother and Cuba’s former president — over the 1996 shootdown of two planes flown by the Cuban exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Four men died in that attack. It happened thirty years ago. There is no new evidence and no new witness.

An indictment like this does not arrive thirty years late for legal reasons. It arrives because someone needs it now. The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, opened the press conference by calling the charges “the first step” of several. What has already happened tells you what the next steps are: a gas blockade choking Cuba’s fuel supply, and a CIA director in Havana over the weekend. A CIA director does not drop into a country being squeezed that hard unless Washington is planning for what comes after the government that runs it.

What comes after is the point. Raúl Castro is in his nineties. He will likely never stand trial. He will be removed from Cuba, brought to the United States to face the charges, and the Castro era will end — the same way Venezuela’s ended, with Nicolás Maduro pulled out of his residence and jailed in Brooklyn and a compliant management class left to run the country. This is not a court case. It is Cuba being pried out of the Russian and Chinese orbit and turned into an American client state. Greenland, and Canada should pay attention

4️⃣ Xi Hosts Putin While the Western Alliance Drifts

While Castro’s indictment played in Miami, Xi Jinping hosted Vladimir Putin in Beijing. The official agenda was energy and arms. The real message was the picture itself.

Days earlier, Donald Trump had made his own trip to Beijing and come home with an order for 200 Boeings and a verbal promise of help on Iran — and nothing else. Putin’s visit was staged as the contrast: Russia elevated, America diminished, the Moscow–Beijing partnership on full display. That partnership is neither new nor loose. Russia and China are working a thirty-year strategic plan built around a melting Arctic, which will cut the trade routes between China and Europe and between China and North America by roughly a third. China now funds Moscow — a reversal of the Soviet years — and the two move together on military and trade.

Trump told the world Xi had promised to stop arming Iran. The weapons in Iranian hands are Chinese. So are the weapons in Russian hands. The country supplying the enemy in a war America is fighting is the country its president flew to visit. Cuba and Venezuela leaving the Russia–China orbit is one half of the realignment. This is the other half, and it is not moving America’s way.

3️⃣ The “Ballroom” Is a Military Base

Trump has stopped calling it a ballroom. Pressed today on whether the funding was in trouble, he said the building is going up — and then described what it actually is. The roof is a drone port. The structure is bulletproof. Underneath it is a full hospital. “It’s also a strong military position for our people,” he said. A military installation on the grounds of the White House, with a ballroom on top as the cover story.

He once promised private partners would pay for it and no taxpayer money would be touched. That was a lie. One billion dollars in Secret Service funding, tied to the East Wing, has been written into the Senate’s ICE bill — the border-enforcement package — where almost no one would think to look for it. The bill funds a sharp surge in deportations. It also quietly funds the president’s fortified compound.

2️⃣ 42 Aircraft Down — A Cost the Pentagon Hid

Trump keeps saying he won the war with Iran. The budget says otherwise. Forty-two American military aircraft have been lost or damaged in the fighting, and the Defense Department never reported it.

The number exists only because the Congressional Research Service reverse-engineered it from the war’s spending. The war was first priced at about $25 billion. A later reassessment added $4 billion. That $4 billion gap is the aircraft: four F-15E Strike Eagles, an F-35A, an A-10, seven KC-135 tankers, an E-3 Sentry AWACS, two MC-130J special-operations planes, an HH-60W rescue helicopter, twenty-four MQ-9 Reaper drones, and an MQ-4C Triton. Iran shot or knocked them down in its response to the original US–Israeli strike. A won war does not cost a country two dozen Reapers and a stealth fighter, and it does not require the Pentagon to hide the count.

1️⃣ Trump May Never Face a Tax Audit Again

Narativ broke the core of this one yesterday, live on air. Trump sued the IRS for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns. The settlement created a $1.776 billion fund — money with no real connection to the leak, bundled into the deal anyway. Then, late yesterday afternoon, a rider appeared.

The rider is the story. It shields Trump from any audit or scrutiny of his past tax returns — and not only his. His family. His corporations. The sister corporations. His partners. As written, Donald Trump never has to face a tax audit again. It may be challenged in court. He has spent decades beating every attempt to examine what he has done, and there is no reason to assume this time is different.

What the shield buries is the point. In 2016, the year he won the White House, Trump paid $750 in federal income tax. And Narativ’s investigation into the Epstein financial network keeps hitting the same wall — the Maison de l’Amitié, the Palm Beach mansion Trump bought and resold to a Russian oligarch at a markup of more than $50 million, the proceeds reaching him tax-free in a deal long read as Russian money laundering. Proving any of it requires the tax records. The rider is built so that no one ever gets them.

THE PATTERN

Five stories, one direction. Abroad, the map is being redrawn — Cuba and Venezuela pulled toward Washington, the Western alliance drifting while Moscow and Beijing consolidate. At home, the president is making himself and his family untouchable: a war whose true cost is concealed, a militarized White House paid for in the dark, a tax shield with no expiration date.

The realignment of power and the escape from accountability are the same project. You move the borders and you move the rules at the same time, and you count on each story being too big and too fast for anyone to hold. Watch who lines up behind it. This week Jeff Bezos sat down with CNBC, called Trump “more mature, more disciplined,” and said he was “on the side of America” — the same Bezos whose company paid $70 million for a Melania documentary worth a fraction of that. The powerful are not resisting the realignment. They are paying to be on the right side of it.

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