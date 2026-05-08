VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT REVERSES WILL OF THE PEOPLE; THE GAS CLIFF WILL HIT BY THE END OF MAY; BEIJING MEETS STRAWMAN TRUMP

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THE GOP’S ELECTION FIX IS IN

Four to three Friday morning. Virginia voters had passed the redistricting amendment 52-48 four weeks ago — a margin of about three hundred thousand votes — to undo the Republican-favored 2022 map and flip up to four GOP-held House seats. Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote for the majority. The legislature, he held, took its second vote on the amendment four days before the last day of early voting in the special election, denying voters the chance to elect delegates with a known position on the proposal. Chief Justice Cleo Elaine Powell wrote the dissent. The majority, she said, had “broadened the meaning of the word ‘election’” to include the early-voting period — “in direct conflict with how both Virginia and federal law define an election.”

Three hundred thousand votes erased on a four-day calendar argument three of seven justices said was not the law. The Trump nationwide gerrymander — Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Ohio, Florida — was already running. Issue One had Republicans at an eight-seat structural House edge before Friday. After Friday, ten to twelve. Earliest Virginia voters can re-do this: 2028. Earliest a redrawn map could matter: 2030.

Trump celebrated on Truth Social. Governor Abigail Spanberger said her office is considering “every legal pathway forward.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a constitutional crisis. Denver Riggleman put up a post Friday morning calling Virginia what it is — the death of the United States by way of the redistricting map. The cheating is no longer hidden. It is being adjudicated. And on Friday, four justices in Richmond ruled in its favor.

5️⃣ HACKERS RANSOM 275 MILLION STUDENTS

ShinyHunters walked into Canvas Wednesday night and walked out with the personal data of every student logged in across roughly nine thousand schools worldwide. They left a ransom note on the login screen. The schools have until May 12 to pay.

Two hundred seventy-five million user records — names, emails, student IDs, private messages — across the U.S., U.K., New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Instructure runs the back end of American higher education. One ransomware crew turned the lights off.

4️⃣ USA TIPS: OWES MORE THAN IT MAKES

April hiring beat the forecast — 115,000 jobs added against a 67,000 projection, unemployment steady at 4.3 percent. The Labor Department slipped a second sentence into the same release: the Iran-war drag is “only beginning to emerge.”

By the time it does, total federal debt has already crossed total U.S. economic output — a line crossed only briefly during the pandemic and after World War II. Trump added seven trillion in fifteen months. Justin Wolfers stopped saying recession this week. He started saying depression.

The hiring number flatters the surface. The fundamentals are running the other way.

3️⃣ TRUMP TARIFFS DOA

Trump’s first tariff scheme died at the Supreme Court in February. He rolled out a 10 percent backup version. The U.S. Court of International Trade killed that one Thursday — invalid and unauthorized by law — in a 2-1 ruling that found the president “overstepped the tariff power Congress had allowed.”

Two for two inside ninety days. Canada, who watched the rulings come in, diversified its trade out of the U.S. months ago. The EU deal Brussels signed last quarter is unwinding. Xi will know all of this before Trump’s plane lands.

The federal courts are still tearing up Trump’s executive orders. The state courts, as Friday’s Virginia ruling showed, have started writing them in.

2️⃣ CHINA SENSES US WEAKNESS, EYES TAIWAN

China’s foreign-policy class is now reading the Pentagon’s munitions ledgers in public — and saying out loud what Washington will not admit. Hu Xijin called America “a giant with a limp.” Trump meets Xi in Beijing next week claiming the Iran ceasefire is “intact” — hours after Iranian strikes resumed and U.S. forces fired back overnight.

About half of America’s long-range stealth cruise missile stockpile is gone. Ten times the annual Tomahawk buy has been fired. Twenty-four Reapers downed. The war is running at $1.8 billion a day — more per day than Iraq or Afghanistan ever cost. The Washington Post’s satellite investigation this week confirmed Iran has hit far more U.S. bases than the Pentagon admitted. The contractors who would replace the missiles cannot build them at war pace.

Eighty percent of the U.S. military in the Iran theater has stopped pretending it knows why it is there. The retired admirals and generals are silent — afraid for their pensions, afraid of a president using the resolute desk to settle scores. Beijing is no longer asking whether America can defend Taiwan. It is calculating when.

1️⃣ THE OIL CLIFF IS COMING

Brian Hook, Biden’s former Iran envoy, laid it out on Bloomberg this week. The oil cliff lands at the end of this month. Physical shortages start in poor countries no one is paying attention to. Then Vietnam and Thailand. Then Japan and Korea. Then here. You can fly out of the U.S. on cheap jet fuel. You cannot get back.

By month’s end, a quarter tank is $120. By next month, the queues start. By the month after, your SSRI prescription has the same supply-chain problem as the gas pump — refined-petroleum derivatives are inside it. Domestic plane tickets are up thirty percent already; a friend of the show paid $600 for a seat L.A. to Vegas that cost $200 two weeks ago.

This is the bill the jobs report did not show. It is the bill the tariff regime cannot block, because the courts blocked the tariff regime. It is the bill the depleted military cannot fight off, because the depleted military burned its inventory in Iran. And it is the bill the institutions are no longer set up to absorb, because Friday morning a state Supreme Court erased the votes of three hundred thousand Virginians on a four-day calendar argument.

THE PATTERN

When you’re making less than you owe, when courts overturn the will of the people, when your elections are rigged, the president calls a reporter a bitch, the military brass is too afraid to speak out, and the worst oil crisis in history is about to get worse. Our democracy isn’t just running on empt, it may need a total overhaul to restart

Three-time Trump voters are now telling reporters they were idiots. Nick Fuentes — a name we have never put in a Narativ piece — declared himself an anti-Zionist Democrat this week. Three thousand six hundred Justice Department lawyers have walked or been pushed out in the last fifty days. The former Pentagon press secretary said the brass is silent. The president spent Friday morning yelling at an ABC reporter in front of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool — which his administration is repainting Bahamas-blue for the king’s visit, with Thank you, President Trump, for making D.C. clean and safe posters lining the barricades around the World War II memorial.

A country whose institutions stop holding does not stay this country. America’s hardcore Trump base is angry. Its working class is broke. Its vote in Virginia just got erased. Its retirees are about to spend a hundred and twenty dollars on a quarter tank of gas. Its military has nothing to fire if Beijing moves on Taiwan. Its president is repainting the reflecting pool while the marble cracks.

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