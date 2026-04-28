Trump's DOJ Indicts Comey For a Second Time As King Charles Lectures Congress on the Magna Carta

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5️⃣ Carr Comes For Kimmel And Disney

FCC chair Brendan Carr opened an investigation into ABC and Disney on Tuesday, threatening eight broadcast licenses over a Jimmy Kimmel monologue delivered three days before the Washington Hilton incident. Kimmel had quipped that Melania Trump carried “the glow of an expectant widow.” Carr’s office is folding the line into the administration’s case that critics of the president are inciting violence. Shalev framed the move alongside the Comey indictment as one signal repeating in different rooms. “We live in this time when everything this man says is designed to protect the Epstein class and treat him and everybody in it as if they are the victim class,” Shalev said. The license threat lands the same week the Justice Department began treating opposition speech as criminal conspiracy.

4️⃣ UAE Walks Out Of OPEC

The United Arab Emirates announced it will leave OPEC on May 1, ending nearly 60 years inside the cartel that has set global oil prices since 1960. The exit removes 13% of OPEC’s production capacity and lets Abu Dhabi price its own barrels. Blundell called it “devastating for oil barons, robber barons around the world.” The timing matters. May 1 is also the day the 60-day War Powers resolution comes due in the Senate with the Iran war still unresolved, and Iran sits inside OPEC. Shalev noted the Trump-floated rescue mechanism for Gulf finances may have collapsed inside the same conversation. The cartel that priced the world for sixty-five years is cracking on the day the Senate has to vote on the war.

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3️⃣ Comey Indicted Over Seashells Photo

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche filed a second indictment against former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, this one built on an Instagram post in which Comey arranged seashells on a beach into the numbers 8647 — shorthand for 86 the 47th president. The first indictment collapsed when prosecutors admitted they had nothing. Blanche’s office is now charging Comey as a criminal conspirator in what the administration is calling the fourth assassination attempt on the president, the Saturday-night magnetometer breach at the Washington Hilton. The theory of the case is that an Instagram post months ago helped produce a man rushing the Secret Service line on Saturday night. “Cash Patel is cosplaying,” Shalev said, “and the fact that Patel feels like he can arrest Jim Comey is ludicrous.” The indictment turns critic speech into a federal felony.

2️⃣ Senate Sends GAO Into The Epstein Files

A bipartisan group of senators announced Tuesday that the Government Accountability Office will investigate the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and a New Mexico colleague signed the request. The GAO is the legislature’s independent watchdog, and its findings carry weight in both chambers. Shalev called it “the first trustworthy official investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and the Justice Department’s handling” of the documents. The timing was not accidental. Epstein survivors held a separate event in Washington on Tuesday demanding to meet King Charles, who declined. The Senate moved while the world watched.

1️⃣ King Charles Puts Trump On Notice In Congress

King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of the United States Congress on Tuesday, the second reigning British monarch to do so after his late mother in 1991, and methodically dismantled the Trump regime’s worldview without naming the president once. Trump was absent by protocol. Charles cited Magna Carta on “the principle that executive power is subject to checks and balances.” He described the Saturday Hilton incident and said “such acts of violence will never succeed.” He named Ukraine — “that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people” — and both parties stood and applauded. He praised diversity, interfaith respect, climate stewardship, and the rule of law. He closed on Lincoln’s Gettysburg line that the world “may little note what we say, but will never forget what we do.” Blundell called it “the greatest repudiation of Donald Trump in modern history.” Shalev described what he had just watched. “The king of England put Donald Trump on notice.”

The pattern across Tuesday is one signal repeating in five different rooms. The bipartisan GAO move, the cartel exit, the indictment of a former FBI director over a beach photo, the FCC threats against a comedian, and the king of England standing in the chamber where the laws are made and reading the founding documents back to the people who wrote them. The institutions that survived the last century are deciding what to do about this one.

History Rhymes. That’s how we know sooner.

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