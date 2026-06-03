Trump Vanished for Eight Days. Then We Went on Air - and Who's Next on the Bari Weiss Hit List?

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For eight days the most photographed man alive went unseen — no podium, no rope line, no walk to Marine One. The last live sighting was May 27th, the day after his third Walter Reed visit in thirteen months; since then, only a Truth Social feed running twenty-seven posts a day and one pre-recorded interview the White House wouldn’t date. We asked the question all afternoon: where is the president? Then, as the show was ending he answered it — Trump surfaced in an Oval Office press conference, his first live appearance in over a week. The press event doesn’t erase the eight days, or the staged-tape pattern, or the cardiologists asking why a man needs three physicals and four cognitive screens in a single year. Where has the president been for over a week and did the White House implement what was essentially a cover-up to mislead the country about his health?

5️⃣ Iran reopens the war — and the cameras look away

At dawn, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired missiles and drones into Kuwait and Bahrain, killing one and wounding more than sixty at Kuwait’s airport, after a U.S. Hellfire crippled an Iranian tanker bound for Kharg Island; by midday the U.S. struck back at Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The truce Trump and Netanyahu broke three months ago is finished, the Fifth Fleet’s neighborhood is under fire, and American outlets barely covered the worst day of the Gulf war in months — the silence around the strike as telling as the strike itself.

4️⃣ Three elections, one direction

Tuesday, three in five Los Angeles voters backed someone other than Mayor Karen Bass, sending reality-TV villain and registered Republican Spencer Pratt — AI ads, Trump-world applause and all — into a November runoff in a city that votes Democratic four to one; the same day, the Supreme Court let Alabama erase a Black congressional district 6–3 and unsigned, and Trump reached past the border to endorse the right-wing candidate in Colombia’s race. One day, three contests, one project — bend the electorate until it returns the right result — though Iowa, where a Trump-endorsed candidate for governor just lost his primary to an anti-Trump Republican farmer, is a reminder the map cuts both ways.

3️⃣ The fund dies, the immunity lives

Todd Blanche told a Senate panel the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund is dead, then kept the part that mattered: the settlement still bars the IRS from ever auditing Trump, his family, or his companies, and he wouldn’t put the reversal in writing. The fund was always the decoy and the audit shield the prize a manufactured lawsuit was built to buy — and a judge is now asking whether the whole arrangement was a fraud on the court, with answers due June 12th.

2️⃣ Purge the investigators, seat the attackers

Elias Irizarry was nineteen when he carried a metal pole onto a Capitol balcony on January 6th; Trump pardoned him in 2025, and someone then seated him inside the Pentagon office that runs hostage rescue and embassy security — every desk top-secret cleared — the same week the Justice Department’s list of FBI agents who worked January 6th sits marked for removal and Trump hands the whole intelligence community to mortgage chief Bill Pulte. Even Republicans flinched: Thom Tillis won’t back Pulte for DNI, and Scott Bessent confirmed on camera he’d once threatened to “kick his ass” — but the pattern holds, purge the people who investigated the attack, install the people who carried it out, and leave the seats that protect Americans abroad empty.

1️⃣ The 60 Minutes bloodbath

Scott Pelley said Bari Weiss was “brought in to kill” 60 Minutes; Tuesday night he was fired “for cause,” no payout, and Wednesday Weiss called it “the path that he chose” — so Pelley, who kept a transcript, answered with receipts: management told him to inject “falsehoods and bias” into a politically sensitive story, politicians were invited to pick their own correspondents, one report came within nineteen minutes of not airing, and when he asked why Weiss fired Tanya Simon, Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi without cause, the answer six times was “I’m not answering that question.” Trace it back and it doesn’t end at Weiss: CBS paid Trump $16 million to settle his junk suit, that cleared Trump’s FCC to approve David Ellison’s takeover of Paramount, Ellison installed Weiss — Trump didn’t fire Scott Pelley, he built the thing that did, and Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker may be next.

THE PATTERN

Five stories, one hand: a war abroad, the courts and the ballot at home, the tax code bent for one family, the security services staffed with loyalists, and the most trusted newsroom in America hollowed out — all of it moving while the man whose name sits over it stayed out of sight for eight days. He’s back on camera now. The damage he left running while he was gone is still in plain view.

Thank you Lev Parnas, LC - Silence is Complicity, Robin Payes, Lalisa, Sarah, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.