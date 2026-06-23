FiveStack: Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes

Denver Riggleman came on to break down five stories. He left having broken news of his own: the former Republican congressman and intelligence officer told Zev Shalev he is “at 99%” to run for governor of Virginia — and to run unaffiliated, as a one-man “party of the rational.”

The reveal landed at the end of an hour that kept circling one idea. A president too weak to wait — collapsing abroad, sinking at home — is rushing everything, blaming everyone, and selling a peace nobody believes, while the guardrails that used to catch him are being pulled out one at a time. Filling in for Dean Blundell, Riggleman brought the credential that made the day’s intelligence story personal: fifteen years in the Air Force, a posting at the NSA, and four oaths to the Constitution. Here is how the five fit together.

5️⃣ The Green-Slime Lagoon

Trump painted the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool “American flag blue” for the 250th. The dark coating cooked the water, the algae bloomed, the paint peeled — and the president blamed vandals he cannot produce, routing reporters to the Interior Department and an investigation of “six people” while offering no evidence of his own.

Riggleman read it as the whole administration in miniature. “An inveterate liar is going to inveterately lie,” he said. “It’s like, don’t believe your lying eyes.” The decision tree behind the pool, he argued, is the same one behind everything: “How does it help me? How does it help my buddies? How does it bind them to me? And where do we make money?”

Zev called it the work of “the distraction president” — a man spending taxpayer hours on the color of a pool while the country slides. The vandals always appear. The proof never does.

4️⃣ Pulte’s Purge

A housing-finance executive with no intelligence background now runs America’s spy agencies. Bill Pulte, the new acting Director of National Intelligence, began purging staff this week and ordered 300 to 400 of the roughly 1,000 employees at the National Counterterrorism Center identified for firing — the one center built to stop the next 9/11.

This is where Riggleman stopped laughing. He worked alongside the NCTC in uniform, and he tied the cuts directly to the Iran fallout: an administration raising the risk of terror attacks while gutting the ability to detect them. “Whether you get shot on purpose or shot on accident, you’re still getting shot,” he said. He went further — calling the combination “treasonous,” and arguing there is no longer “baseline truth in the intelligence apparatus anymore. It’s whatever Trump wants.”

His verdict on the larger pattern: the people who tell a president inconvenient truths are being replaced by people who won’t.

3️⃣ The World Already Voted

Pew’s new 36-country survey put numbers to the freefall. A median of 23% express confidence in Trump’s handling of world affairs — below Putin, below Xi. Seventy-four percent disapprove of his handling of Iran. In Canada, the share calling the U.S. a reliable partner fell from 83% in 2022 to 35% today; in Germany, “considers our interests” cratered from 60% to 23%.

Zev played the tell: Trump explaining why he signed the Iran deal at Versailles — “he knew my weakness, because I think Versailles is one of the great places.” A president drawn to palaces while allies walk away. Riggleman’s worry ran past the polling to the people behind it: that the world will not trust America “for generations,” because America is the country that elected this twice.

2️⃣ The Deal That Isn’t a Deal

Trump says Iran agreed to inspections; Iran’s foreign minister says no procedure exists. Asked when inspectors would actually arrive, Trump said it himself: “At the appropriate time. There’s no rush.” Strip away the public squabbling and the talks are advancing — but on Tehran’s terms, with the nuclear question pushed to the next stage of a 60-day clock.

Riggleman refused the fantasy that Iran will now play nice “after we assassinated their head of state.” The reported $300 billion, he warned, flows straight back into the IRGC and Iran’s proxies — and likely back to Trump-aligned companies through reconstruction, Starlink, oil and Hormuz tolls. His sharpest line cut at the strategy: “Think about how inept you have to be to be the country that actually invoked sympathy for Iran.” His read on the timeline was bluntly political — the rush is about the midterm hangover, not human lives, which is why the deal is unlikely to truly close.

1️⃣ The Counterforce — and the Wedge

For years the question was where the answer to Trumpism would come from. Tonight it was on the ballot in New York, where Zohran Mamdani spent his capital to drag the party left — and the dividing line, race after race, was Israel. Zev’s call: support for Israel becomes the single biggest issue into November, a binary that follows voters from the primary to the general. Riggleman agreed it is “one of the three legs of the stool” being eaten away — alongside the economy and healthcare cuts in red districts, and the Epstein files he insists won’t go away.

But Riggleman, who once took AIPAC money and felt the leash, warned the left against its own version of the right’s mistake: “reciprocal radicalization.” Zev likes democratic socialism as policy — he lives with it in Canada — but doubts its candidates survive a general electorate. His answer was the news of the night: a serious look at an independent run for Virginia governor, a state where a plurality can win and national money can flow, refusing AIPAC and JPAC alike. “What if I just told the truth? What would that look like?”

THE PATTERN

Riggleman’s grimmest line was also his thesis: “They won the money game. We have to win the future of America game.” The pool, the purge, the polls, the deal and the primary are one story — a corrupt, cornered administration converting the government into a revenue stream while dismantling the institutions that could stop it, and using Israel to split the opposition. He put the stakes in plain terms: the midterms still likely break toward Democrats, the House flips, the Senate lands near 50-50 with Vance the tiebreaker — but 2028, he said, “terrifies me.”

And then the man who took the oath four times said he is 99% in. Whether a former spy running up the middle in Virginia is a dream or a strategy, the hunger he is betting on is real. The counterforce to Trumpism may not come from the left or the right. It may come from the exits.

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Thank you Ellie Leonard, Amy Gabrielle, Cat: Poli-Psych, LC - Silence is Complicity, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Denver Riggleman! Join me for my next live video in the app.