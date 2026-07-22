FiveStack Special: Trump's War is a Disaster, Why the First Lady is Sending Me Demand Letters

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SPECIAL REPORT: Dean and Zev break format to go deep — shredding Pete Hegseth’s disastrous Iran-war testimony, then breaking the news live that Zev has been hit with a demand letter from Melania Trump’s lawyer over his Narativ reporting.

Most days, FiveStack is a fast countdown of the five biggest stories. Today was different, and on purpose. Two stories were too big to bury in a rundown: a sitting Defense Secretary caught contradicting his own war claims under oath, and — breaking on-air — a demand letter from the First Lady’s lawyer aimed at silencing an independent journalist. So the guys tore up the format and stayed with them. This is a FiveStack Special Report: longer, feistier, and more personal than the daily show, because the news came for the newsroom itself. If you watch one episode this week, watch this one.

A late start turns into one of the most consequential FiveStacks yet. The guys open on the “grift clock” ($5.1B and counting), the Qatari jet Trump may keep as a “getaway vehicle,” and the missing tariff-refund money. The spine of the episode is Sen. Jon Ossoff’s clinical dismantling of Pete Hegseth — replaying the SecDef’s own “destroyed / combat ineffective / every objective achieved” claims against an Iran war that’s now 11 nights of bombing, $37.5B spent, 18 U.S. dead, and an ask for $67–70B more. Zev lays out the escalation risk: Iran degrading Kuwait’s power/desalination infrastructure as bait to draw U.S. ground troops into a “mini-Vietnam,” plus reported Trump plans to strike Mali (an 8th country). Then the show breaks news: Zev has received a demand letter from Melania Trump’s lawyer over his reporting on Paolo Zampoli and alleged Russia connections in the First Lady’s orbit — which Dean turns into a rallying cry for Narativ subscribers.

Thank you Uncomfortable Truth by Monica, Amy Gabrielle, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Lalisa, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.