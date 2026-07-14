THE FIVESTACK: THE HUNTER BECOMES THE HUNTED

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Five stories, one thread. Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev spent Tuesday’s Fivestack tracing a single line through a broken news day: the people who built a machine to jail, track and frighten Americans are now the ones living behind the walls. A president who bombs a foreign capital flinches at his own hit list. Two justices who handed Trump immunity now beg Congress for bodyguards. The hunter, Zev argued, always becomes the hunted — he watched it happen once already, growing up white in apartheid South Africa.

5️⃣ Trump Books Primetime to Declare the 2020 Election Stolen — Again

Trump has booked the nation for Thursday at 9 p.m. to claim newly “declassified” intelligence proves foreign interference handed Democrats the 2020 election — and, per reporting from Georgia’s own senators, to declare Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock illegitimate ahead of the 2026 midterms. Zev called it what it is: a pre-announcement of the intent to cheat. Trump ran the 2020 election as the sitting president; 80 court cases, up to the Supreme Court, found no fraud. The big lie built the resentment that carried him back to power. This is the sequel — the biggest lie, aimed at the vote that comes next.

4️⃣ Twenty FBI Agents at Graham’s Door — and Trump Wants Them Gone

Twenty FBI agents searched Lindsey Graham’s home; Kash Patel called it “assisting local authorities.” Zev laid the calendar out plainly: Israeli intelligence warning of an Iranian plot to kill Trump, Graham in Kyiv closing a Russia sanctions deal, a published hit list, Trump refusing the new Air Force One — and then Graham dead. Russia, Iran and China run as one alliance; one death could serve all three. Zev stopped short of the conspiracy — he believes the aortic dissection, the same silent killer that took Graham’s father — but Trump’s “the FBI is wasting their time” only sharpened the question. Dean’s read: you can’t believe a word the man says, so watch what he’s this eager to shut down.

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3️⃣ Blindspot: DOGE Let AI Write Housing Policy — and the Right Won’t Cover It

This week’s Ground News Blindspot is a story the right-leaning press is ignoring: DOGE used an AI model to draft federal housing policy affecting millions, then refused to name the model, the prompts or the guardrails. Wired obtained the records. The tell of the whole regime, Zev and Dean agreed — too lazy to do the work, willing to hand millions of Americans’ housing to a chatbot and sign it unread. See what both sides cover and hide: groundnews.com/fivestack, 40% off.

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2️⃣ The Split Screen: Justices Beg for Guards While ICE Stops Stopping Cars

Kagan and Barrett sat before appropriators — the first justices to face Congress since 2019 — asking $14 million to protect their homes; Barrett described the bulletproof vest Secret Service handed her, and her twelve-year-old asking what it was for. The same day, ICE ordered agents to halt vehicle stops nationwide after killing two men in a week — Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, work-authorized and not the target, and Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, also the wrong man. The powerful seek protection from the people; the people seek protection from the government. Dean’s harder edge: the Court handed Trump the immunity that built this, and the threats are the job now.

1️⃣ Blockade Hour: Trump Scraps the Toll, Keeps the War

Trump announced a 20% toll on the Strait of Hormuz Monday and killed it by Tuesday — days after Rubio called Iran’s own tolls illegal under maritime law. The blockade itself went live at 4 p.m., mid-show. Trump calls himself “guardian” of a strait Iran still controls; only 22 ships crossed on July 9, down from 147 before the war. As Dean put it: watch nothing change in the Strait of Hormuz.

THE PATTERN

Zev brought it home through apartheid. In white South African suburbs, families sealed themselves behind high walls, barbed wire and glass shards, more imprisoned by their own fear than the people in the open, communal townships they feared. Tonight Trump builds an iron fence around the White House, extends the National Guard through 2029, and houses his cabinet behind a twelve-foot electrified fence on a military base. Miller, Noem, Hegseth — all living in more of a jail than any citizen. The fear they manufacture to hold power is the same fear now closing in on them. The hunter becomes the hunted. That is the whole show.

Tomorrow: Narativ carries the Blanche confirmation hearing live from 9 a.m., then Trump’s primetime address at 9 p.m.

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Thank you Rabbi Joshua Hammerman, LeftieProf, Michelle C. Funk, Stephanie Munoz, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.