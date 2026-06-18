Moscow on Fire; Hegseth Guts NATO; JD Vance Turns on Israel's Hawks, and SCOTUS Set To Redefine Who Can Be American

Five stories, one motion. On Thursday the president pulled America back from almost everything it has held for eighty years — the alliance that contained Russia, the war he says he ended, the courts that check him, even the Israeli hawks he used to arm. Each retreat left a space, and into every one of them someone else is already stepping. That was the through-line of today’s Fivestack.

5️⃣ Vance Tells Israel “You Can’t Kill Your Way Out”

For the first time, a senior Trump official said it to Israel’s face. JD Vance — who helped negotiate the Iran framework — named Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir and dismissed their revolt against the deal as a “freakout,” warning Israel to “wake up and smell the reality.”

It’s a real crack in a coalition that has run on lockstep support for Netanyahu’s government. Trump wants the war closed so he can bank the win; Israel’s far right wants it open. Watch the daylight widen — this is the rare fight where the administration is to Jerusalem’s left.

4️⃣ Four Presidents, One Stage — Obama Opens His Center on Juneteenth

While the sitting president gutted NATO, four former presidents shared a stage in Chicago. Barack and Michelle Obama dedicated their $850 million center with Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Bono performing and Clinton, Bush and Biden in the seats; the doors open to the public Friday, on Juneteenth.

Dean took the turn the moment earns: this is the counter-image to the rest of the board. One definition of America was being dismantled in Washington today. Another was being enshrined on the South Side.

3️⃣ “Your Moscow Will Burn” — Ukraine’s Biggest Strike on the Capital

A day after Trump shrugged him off at the G7 — “it has no impact on us, we’re thousands of miles away” — Zelensky made Moscow impossible to ignore. Ukraine’s largest drone barrage of the war shut all four Moscow airports and set fire to a refinery feeding 40 percent of the city’s gasoline.

“If Ukraine burns, then your Moscow will burn as well,” Zelensky said. Russia’s hard-liners answered by demanding the Kremlin “strike the enemy mercilessly.” The front line hasn’t moved in months; the war is climbing into the skies over both capitals — and that escalation is exactly what a vacuum invites.

2️⃣ The Court Decides Who Is a Citizen

The Supreme Court closed its term on the question of who counts as American. Trump v. Barbara tests the order he signed on day one stripping birthright citizenship from children born here to parents without permanent status — a 160-year guarantee written into the Fourteenth Amendment.

Whether the justices strike the order outright or simply shrink the power of any single judge to block him nationwide, the term ends the same way: with the presidency larger than it was. The same bench is also deciding how freely Trump can fire the heads of independent agencies.

1️⃣ Hegseth Guts NATO — Trump Hands Putin the Opening

The biggest story of the day was the quietest in tone and the loudest in consequence. In Brussels, Pete Hegseth cut — effective immediately — about a third of the U.S. forces Washington would send to Europe in a crisis, including strategic bombers allies can’t replace for years, and opened a six-month review of the rest. He called NATO “a paper tiger and a one-way street” and mocked allies for spending on “gender equity and climate change.”

The assets he pulled are the exact ones that would blunt a Russian push into the Baltics, Poland or Romania. This is the authoritarian tell of the day: America retreating from the alliance built to contain Russia, on the same morning Russia’s capital is burning and its hawks are calling for a wider war. Trump didn’t end a war today. He cleared the path for the next one.

THE PATTERN

Put the five together and the shape is unmistakable. NATO, Ukraine, the Court, Israel — across every front, Trump is pulling America inward and downward, and the power he gives up doesn’t vanish. It moves to Moscow, to the bench, to whoever is willing to fill the space. The counterweight stood on a stage in Chicago today, four presidents deep. The question for the summer is whether that’s memory or a map.

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