FiveStack: Trump Edited From World Cup, China Helping Iran Target US Troops, The Tates In The SHU, The Grift Clock Goes Live, and Number 10's New Occupant

5️⃣ The Boos Trump Couldn’t Edit Out

Spain won the World Cup 1–0 at MetLife Stadium, and the cameras caught what the White House couldn’t cut: the crowd booing through the anthem, Spanish players turning their backs, Lamine Yamal refusing the president’s handshake — every player warmly greeting Mark Carney one spot down the line. Trump planted himself in the champions’ team photo until FIFA’s Gianni Infantino ushered him off, then collected a trophy of his own from Infantino Monday morning. Spain’s federation and FIFA, Dean reported, have already edited him out of the official footage. “This visual will live forever,” Dean said on air. The country that spent months insulting Spain watched Spain win on its soil — and watched its president get cropped out of the picture.

4️⃣ Burnham Takes No. 10

Andy Burnham became Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade Monday morning, hours after Keir Starmer resigned. Zev tried to name all seven on air and couldn’t — which is the story. The turnstile at Downing Street is what a Brexited country looks like ten years on, with Tommy Robinson’s street movement and Elon Musk’s misinformation machine working the wound. Dean, a dual British citizen, called Burnham “Mark Carney-esque” — the most trusted politician in England, promising, in the most British phrasing available, to settle things down.

3️⃣ The Grift Clock Starts Ticking

Zev launched the Grift Clock live on air: a real-time counter of the Trump family fortune, which crossed $5 billion on July 10 — real estate, crypto, international licensing — and climbs $107.74 every second. By Tuesday at 5 PM ET it adds another $100 million. The figure is deliberately understated: a billion in Trump media holdings, government contracts, and pardon money sit in separate counters, uncounted. The clock is free for any newsroom to carry. “It’s a remarkable look at how much money is being taken from you, the American taxpayer,” Zev said. It ticked past the show’s end. It hasn’t stopped.

LAUNCH THE TRUMP GRIFT CLOCK

2️⃣ One Garden Party, 59 Charges

Four days before US Marshals cuffed Andrew and Tristan Tate outside a Miami arena, Paolo Zampolli — the president’s Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, the man Narativ’s reporting with Amanda Ungaro has tied to Epstein’s world, to Jean-Luc Brunel’s model pipeline, and to Melania Trump’s path from Slovenia — threw the brothers a garden party near the White House. A hundred and fifty guests. Cabinet secretaries in attendance. The show played Zampolli’s own interview with the Tates: gifting Andrew a copy of the Constitution, boasting he asks heads of state to “buy a Boeing,” calling Marco Rubio his “second boss.” Then the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the hammer: 59 charges across both brothers — rape, trafficking, assault, and counts involving indecent images of a child — seven women, 2010 to 2017. The brothers sit in solitary confinement tonight.

1️⃣ The War They Won’t Count

The dead have names now. Specialist Isabella Gonzalez, 19, of Carleton, Texas. First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. A third soldier died at the Jordan base; a fourth is missing; the show reported 17 to 22 more severely injured — numbers the Pentagon withheld while Iranian missiles struck the same base three times in a week. Iran’s new missiles change course on descent, guided — analysts believe — with help from China’s Beidou satellite system, and they are beating air defenses the public was told were impenetrable. Hours before airtime, three more vessels burned near the Strait of Hormuz, two of them British. Trump, on his way to the World Cup: “We control the strait. They don’t control anything.” The show ran the footage of the base strike instead — sourced from foreign outlets, because Hegseth’s Pentagon won’t release it.

THE PATTERN

Zev closed the show with Hunter Biden’s post: “We are not a divided country. We are a country being divided on purpose by an American oligarchy that profits from the fight.” Every story Monday was that sentence with a different number attached — a hidden casualty list, an uncounted fortune, a protected trafficking network, an ally ground down by the same machine. The count is the fight. Narativ is keeping it.

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Thank you Lev Parnas, Cat: Poli-Psych, Robin Payes, Elaine Cimino, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.