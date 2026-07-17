The Rollout: Lev Parnas Says Tonight's Address Launches the Plan to Steal 2026

Lev Parnas drove his car into the Fivestack on Thursday — literally, phone
mounted on the dash — and spent an hour telling Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev
why tonight matters more than Washington wants to admit. At 9 PM, Trump
addresses the nation on what he calls foreign interference in American
elections. Parnas, who flew to Washington last week to warn Democratic
leadership in person, put it plainly: “Today is the rollout. Today is the
beginning of the next rollout for Project 2025 — to keep Donald Trump in
office forever.” The five stories all fed the same machine.
5️⃣ The 104
The panel opened on the number rattling both parties: 104 House Democrats —
nearly half the caucus — voted Wednesday to end $3.3 billion in Israel aid.
Zev called it what it is: a big number, and a weapon. “Trump will use that
against Democrats,” he said, while Parnas begged the coalition to hold:
“We can disagree hardcore on a lot of different policies — but we should all
agree we don’t want to live in a dictatorship.”
4️⃣ The Grift Ledger
Dean brought the receipts on the fraud Trump won’t mention tonight. Forbes
reported the president has taken in $2.4 billion this year — six thousand
times his salary. A CNN whistleblower story detailed stock buys that preceded
his Truth Social endorsements, American Eagle to Nvidia. And Gabriel Perez —
Trump’s personal teleprompter operator — landed on administrative leave after
making $100,000 on Polymarket, betting on speeches he read before the country
did. Zev pitched the fix: a live counter outside the White House tracking what
Trump takes from the American people, running every second.
3️⃣ Epstein’s Money Men
Leon Black didn’t show. The Apollo co-founder’s videotaped deposition, set for
today, slid to September 3 — no reason given by his lawyers. His Epstein NDAs
still land in the committee’s hands next week, and the panel that grilled
Goldman’s Kathryn Ruemmler over her Epstein emails keeps working the money.
Parnas, who testified before the same committee, saw the pattern: the
paper trail survives every delay.
2️⃣ Blanche’s Worst Day
Day two of Todd Blanche’s confirmation produced the week’s most damning
testimony. Elizabeth Oyer, the career pardon attorney, told senators Blanche’s
office pressured her to restore gun rights to a convicted domestic abuser —
Mel Gibson, a friend of the president. “When I wouldn’t, Mr. Blanche fired me
within hours,” she testified. “He then took extraordinary measures to silence
me. He sent U.S. Marshals to my home.” Her close drew blood: “The casual lies
that Mr. Blanche tells, even while sitting in this chair testifying to this
committee, are emblematic of a much larger problem.” Epstein survivor
Danielle Bensky recounted Blanche’s DOJ leaving her name unredacted hundreds
of times. Tillis set his price on camera: meet the Epstein victims, or the no
vote stands. Cornyn isn’t moving either. The committee sits 11–10.
1️⃣ The Rollout
Then the show returned to where it began — 9 PM. Parnas laid out the sequence
he’s been warning about for months: tonight’s curated “declassified” documents
seed the doubt; indictments follow — Obama, Comey, Clapper are the targets he
hears — and the FBI’s signature-matching review of ballots seized from Fulton
County supplies the “proof.” Dean named the tell: sixty-plus courts found no
fraud, and no one has been charged. Zev named the flaw: “He’s got a bit of a
process issue here. He was the president in 2020.” And Parnas named the
mechanism: “When you pick and choose what you declassify, it becomes
propaganda.” The target isn’t 2020. It’s November.
THE PATTERN
One machine, five gears. A prime-time lie needs an attorney general who fires
the honest lawyers, a committee that runs out the clock on Epstein’s bankers,
a press under subpoena, and an oppositionatoo divided to answer. Zev left the
panel with the counterweight: “He’s turned America into the very thing he said
he was trying to fix. But that’s not who America is — millions are going to
show up in their droves.”
Thank you Ellie Leonard, Lyudmila and Daniel, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Alex LeMay, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.