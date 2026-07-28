FiveStack: Trump Buries Lindsey Graham — and the World He Held Together

Washington buried Lindsey Graham on Tuesday, and the day arranged itself around his casket. Trump delivered the eulogy at the National Cathedral; Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelensky sat in the pews — the only room those two men shared all day. Zev and Dean Blundell followed one thread through the five: a democracy runs on people forced to answer for themselves — and everyone who owes answers is running out the clock.

🚨 The Cathedral

“He never saw a war that he didn’t like — but he wanted it for the good of our country,” Trump told the mourners. Graham died July 11 of an aortic dissection, hours after flying home from Kyiv; John Cornyn wants the unfinished toxicology published “to rule out any foul play.”

“The world that we used to have is being buried by Washington in the form of Lindsey Graham,” Zev said. Russia broke that world; Graham was the last man who lived in it.

5️⃣ Bibi’s Eighth Visit — and Pickaxe Mountain

Netanyahu walked into the White House at eleven for his eighth meeting with Trump — more than any foreign leader — carrying Israeli intelligence that Iran buried its centrifuges 145 meters under a mountain near Natanz, too deep for Israel’s bombs. “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that,” Trump said — “he wants me to stay involved” — then threatened anyway: “We’ll have to take out Pickaxe if we don’t make a deal… we’ll take it out very easily.” Two men bargained over a war no American voted on.

The Senate, at least, still holds votes: it set an evening vote on the sanctions bill it renamed for Graham — the bill he flew to Kyiv to sell on his last full day alive.

The Letter — and a Defense Fund

Dean spent the week brawling with Shopify CEO Toby Lutke over weighted voting — five votes for the rich, none for pensioners — and the fight over who gets a voice ran straight into Zev’s own. Melania Trump’s lawyer sent Zev a legal letter last week over Narativ’s reporting; on Tuesday Zev announced a legal defense fund, live on air. “It’s an attack on independent media voices. It’s an attack on the people here on Substack,” Zev said — details in the coming days.

4️⃣ The Tates Stay Locked Down

Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis ruled Monday that Andrew and Tristan Tate stay in Miami federal jail at least through an August 13 detention hearing while Britain builds its case on 59 charges of rape and human trafficking — all denied, each an allegation until a court rules. The brothers have sat in solitary since their July 18 arrest; Monday’s ruling sent them back — another 60 days, as Zev and Dean read it on air. “The public is greenlighting for them to get murdered in jail,” their lawyer Joseph McBride said. Twenty years of manufactured influence bought nothing in that courtroom — for once, the rule of law held.

3️⃣ Beshear to McConnell: Prove It or Resign

Andy Beshear put it in writing to Mitch McConnell on Monday: “directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.” McConnell fell at home June 14, landed in the hospital with pneumonia, moved to rehab, and hasn’t been seen in public since.

Forty-three days. Zero votes.

His office offers two photos and staff statements; Beshear said the physician’s note “does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties.” On air, Zev and Dean pressed the question that record invites: who can prove the senator can serve at all? If he goes, Kentucky law leaves the seat empty until a special election.

2️⃣ Toronto: The Consulate, Then the Bagel Shops

Somebody fired on the US Consulate in downtown Toronto at 4:46 Monday morning — one shell casing, a white Honda Accord with no plates that outran police. It was the second shooting there this year; Toronto police said in June that recruiters pay young people to shoot at synagogues, Jewish schools and the consulate — and film it.

A day earlier, attackers hit two locations of Kiva’s Bagel Bar within the hour — one by gunfire, one with a smashed window. “Seventy percent of hate crimes in this country are visited upon one percent of the population, and that is the Jewish community,” Dean said. His read: the rage aims at Benjamin Netanyahu, “not Israel or Jewish Canadians” — and lands on a bagel shop an ocean from the war.

1️⃣ Blanche, the Memo — and the Brito Connection

Todd Blanche stands one committee vote — Thursday morning — from running the Justice Department. Narativ put the memo on the record: at 7:49 the morning Blanche sat down with Ghislaine Maxwell last July, one DOJ official asked another to summarize the “salacious statements” in the file — allegations logged against Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew and Howard Lutnick, closing on William Barr, “for being present when a girl was raped.” Nineteen minutes after the reply, Maxwell began answering Blanche’s questions. Allegations in a government file — not findings; and Blanche is not confirmed. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis want the $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund killed in writing before they vote, and one Republican defection sinks the nomination.

Then Zev landed the connection nobody else has printed. Alejandro Brito — the lawyer behind Melania Trump’s letter to Zev — is one of four lawyers, Blanche among them, whom Judge Kathleen Williams sanctioned July 13 — and referred to the Florida Bar — over the IRS lawsuit that spawned the fund. Zev reported Brito had someone else in his office sign the Melania letter. “It will be a tragedy if we allow the President of the United States to install his defense lawyer as the Attorney General,” Zev said. “There goes our system of justice.”

THE PATTERN

The people who owe answers are running out the clock — Blanche on the memo, McConnell on his health, the Tates on extradition — while Iran, Russia and China move as one axis and democracy’s alliances come apart, one funeral at a time. Washington buried the last man of the old world today. Thursday, two senators decide whether the file on the president’s own conduct passes to the president’s own lawyer. Narativ will be there first.

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Robin Payes, LeftieProf, Cathy R. Payne, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.