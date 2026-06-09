FIVESTACK: Trump Booed in New York, Bombed in Iran, and Breaking Up With Bibi

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Three men spent a decade selling the same product: invincibility. On Tuesday, all three ran out of it at once. Trump got booed out of his own city. Putin watched Ukraine torch his supply lines and his hometown. Netanyahu’s government kept crumbling while his last patron edged toward the door. And running underneath every one of them — the Epstein files, still naming names. Zev Shalev and Dean Blundell stacked the day from the smallest humiliation to the largest, and the through-line wrote itself: the strongman act only works until the room stops playing along.

5️⃣ Booed Out Of His Own Building

Trump walked into Madison Square Garden expecting a coronation and got a verdict. The second his face hit the jumbotron during the anthem, tens of thousands of Knicks fans drowned out the music — middle fingers up, “fuck Trump” chants rolling courtside. The control room yanked him off the screen within seconds. Fox News dubbed in cheers anyway.

He spent the rest of the night asleep beside James Dolan, the MSG owner riding an $8 billion development deal that runs straight through Trump’s desk. Asked later about the reception, Trump insisted he heard “mostly cheers” — a man narrating a different reality back to himself in real time.

You can measure exactly how much it stung by what he did next. Roughly an hour after the boos, Trump greenlit a major ICE surge into New York City. Booed in public, he answered with force — the tell of a 27% president who can’t take a room he doesn’t own. He’s skipping Game 4.

We found our next story on Groundnews.com using their Blindspot feature

4️⃣ Putin Is Losing Crimea — And No One Will Say It

This week’s Ground News Blindspot is the biggest story MAGA media won’t put on a screen: Putin is losing, badly, and the mainstream won’t report it because it embarrasses the president who bet everything on him. Zev walked through what Navy veteran Ken Harbaugh brought back from two weeks on the ground in Ukraine — Odessa, Kharkiv, the Donbas, Kyiv.

The map is turning. Ukraine controls the land bridge into Crimea and has spent five weeks picking off the radar and air-defense protecting the M14, Russia’s only land-based resupply route to the peninsula. More than 400 fuel tankers, destroyed. The Black Sea Fleet, gone. Crimeans now queue six to twelve hours for gas — some wait two days — in an oil-producing country reduced to horses and buggies. Russian speakers and FSB officers are quietly pulling out. Ukraine retook the 600-square-kilometer Kinburn Spit. A refinery in Dagestan burned Tuesday; neighborhoods near Moscow evacuated.

For years Putin promised Russians the war would never reach home. This week it reached St. Petersburg and Moscow’s suburbs, because the air defense that should guard them is busy guarding oligarchs’ homes instead. The myth was the whole product. The myth is gone — and the silence around it is the story.

3️⃣ Netanyahu Crumbles — And Trump Walks Away

The third strongman is cracking from inside and out. Netanyahu’s coalition is falling apart at home: the ultra-Orthodox parties walked, stripping his majority and forcing the country toward elections. Abroad, even his oldest insurance policy is lapsing — Trump.

The pattern of the week told the whole story. Trump tells Netanyahu to stop the strikes; twenty minutes later, Israel hits. Trump says stand down on Lebanon; thirty minutes later, Hezbollah targets in flames. Netanyahu never wanted the peace deals because he was never interested in peace — but the leverage he spent fifty years building inside American politics is finally draining away. Democrats are done with him. Republicans are tired of him. And the grip he held over Washington is loosening exactly when he needs it most.

There’s even a quiet quid pro quo hiding in the rubble: the CNN merger Trump still has to approve, the kind of favor that used to flow automatically between allies and now hangs as a question mark. When the favors stop being automatic, the alliance is already over.

2️⃣ Iran Downs A U.S. Apache — And Trump Promises A Deal Anyway

Tuesday morning, Trump said Iran shot down a U.S. Army Apache — the first American helicopter lost since the war began — and declared the U.S. “must, of necessity, respond.” The crew was rescued and is safe. The reported weapon: a roughly $20,000 Shahed drone against an $80 million machine. The IRGC denies it. On day 100 of this war, it’s gotten easier to weigh Tehran’s denials against the administration’s claims.

In the same breath, Trump said a deal with Iran was in its “final throes.” It’s a familiar throes. The New York Times counted the times he’s promised a deal “in a couple of days” since the war started: 37. Once every two and a half days, sometimes twice in one. He’s posted some version of “everything’s going to be fine” more than a hundred times — even floating that he “can’t wait to meet the new Ayatollah,” the man now leading the regime whose predecessor Trump tried to kill. Escalation and reassurance in a single sentence isn’t a contradiction he’s failing to manage. It’s the only move he has.

1️⃣ Epstein’s Right Hand Says She Saw Nothing

Lesley Groff sat at Jeffrey Epstein’s side for twenty years. Her name appears in the files more than 150,000 times. On Tuesday she told the House Oversight Committee she scheduled the massages, ran the calendar, coordinated the travel — and somehow never knew the girls were children. Survivors didn’t believe a word of it. Neither did the room.

It’s the same defense every insider reaches for. Lutnick: I had no idea. Wexner’s circle: I didn’t know. Now Groff, who managed the day-to-day more directly than Ghislaine Maxwell did after 2008, claims two decades of pure ignorance while booking three and four appointments a day with girls in school uniforms. She returned to work for Epstein after his conviction — after the court record spelled out exactly who he was. By her own account, she scheduled calls between Epstein and Trump, though she insisted they came before the presidency. When those calls happened is its own piece of news waiting to surface.

Bill Gates testifies Wednesday. And here’s the thread that ties the whole show together: Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump are all features of the Epstein file. The strongmen cracking on camera this week are the same names that keep surfacing in the documents — three men who built empires on what other people didn’t know, watching the record finally catch up.

THE PATTERN

The masks are off. For years Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump ran the same play — project strength, control the cameras, never let the room see weakness. This week the cameras turned on them. A booed president narrating phantom cheers. A czar losing a peninsula he swore was safe. A prime minister abandoned at home and abroad. None of them care about their countries or their people; each one has only ever been running the same survival algorithm — stay in power, stay relevant, stay out of jail. And the Epstein files, naming all three, are the reminder of where that kind of power came from in the first place. It took Putin twenty-six years to fall this far. The other two are moving faster.

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