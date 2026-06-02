BILL PULTE HAS AN EPSTEIN FILES PROBLEM; TRUMP TURNS ON NETANYAHU; PELLEY: MURDER OF "60 MINUTES"; REALITY STAR MAY BECOME LA MAYOR

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5️⃣ Six States Vote — and Only One Date Matters

Six states held primaries Tuesday — California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota — and the one worth watching is Iowa, where Randy Feenstra is the only Republican carrying a Trump endorsement, a quiet test of whether that endorsement still moves a state cooled on the president by the economy and the war. Read the rest honestly and it tells you less than the cable graphics will pretend: California is its own animal, and everywhere else the loyalists and far-right performers win the primary and then lose the general. None of it settles anything until November — the only poll that decides whether any of this can be undone.

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4️⃣ “You’re Crazy” — Trump Turns on Netanyahu

Israel drove its offensive against Hezbollah deeper into Lebanon on Monday, and the escalation threatened the Iran deal Trump has chased for weeks — so Trump got Netanyahu on the phone and, by Axios’s account, unloaded: “You’re crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. Everybody hates Israel because of this.” He killed a planned strike on Beirut on the call, and by evening Israel held off the capital, even as Tehran announced it was suspending talks and Trump told CNBC the negotiations had “started to get very boring.” Hold it at arm’s length, though: every one of those quotes traces to the single reporter who has sourced every collapsed ceasefire of this war, whose stories keep landing in the same 24-hour window, making Trump look reasonable and buying Netanyahu another reprieve from his own courtroom. The quotes may be true. Trump may be right that Bibi belongs in a cell. But there is still no deal — six ceasefires, six collapses, and billions in suspiciously well-timed trades around each one.

3️⃣ “She Was Brought In to Kill It” — Pelley Torches 60 Minutes

Scott Pelley does not say things like this — the gold standard of American network journalism stood up in a staff meeting Monday and accused CBS News chief Bari Weiss of murdering 60 Minutes to the face of the man she’d hired to do it, telling new executive producer Nick Bilton he would never be respected, never be welcome, before Bilton walked out and the room applauded. “She does not love this place,” Pelley said. “She was brought in to kill it, and she’s doing exactly that.” That was a resignation in all but name, and it tells you the kill is real: Weiss installed Bilton after “Black Thursday,” when she cut veteran EP Tanya Simon and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega in one stroke, and CBS is now reportedly sounding out a new host — one name floated is Joe Rogan. You don’t hand the show that sets the country’s daily agenda to an outsider on the orders of a Netanyahu apologist unless wrecking it is the point. Paramount settled Trump’s lawsuit rather than fight it. This is what came next.

2️⃣ The Fund They Swore Was Dead

This is the story the right wasn’t telling its audience Tuesday: Todd Blanche sat before a House appropriations subcommittee at four o’clock to defend the $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund his Justice Department built to pay Trump’s allies, and the administration’s claim that it’s dead is a lie of omission — Judge Leonie Brinkema only paused it through June 12, the money still earmarked and waiting, which is why lawmakers spent the afternoon demanding confirmation it’s actually killed and not just parked until the cameras leave. Trace how it was born and you see why even Republicans flinched: Trump’s DOJ filed a ten-billion-dollar suit against the IRS, dropped it when the court signaled no merit, then announced a settlement on a lawsuit that no longer existed — what Sheldon Whitehouse calls fraud on the court and on the taxpayer, an investigation now reopened. Strip the legal language and it’s a billion and a half dollars routed toward a man who’ll need to pay people in a contested midterm — and Blanche had to answer for Epstein in the same chair, where eighteen survivors say he lied under oath in May.

1️⃣ Trump Hands the Spies to a Name in Epstein’s Ledger

We broke this at the top of the show because it couldn’t wait for the count: Tuesday morning Trump named Bill Pulte — thirty-seven, the housing regulator they call “Little Trump,” a Mar-a-Lago member who bought into the orbit with donations and the 50-year-mortgage pitch — acting Director of National Intelligence, keeping his housing job and the Fannie and Freddie chairmanships while taking the CIA, the NSA, and sixteen more agencies without one hour of intelligence experience. We’ve watched what he does with access: Pulte is the man who mined private mortgage data through his housing perch to refer Lisa Cook, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell for fraud — indictments that went nowhere — and a man who manufactured fraud cases from housing files can manufacture an election-fraud narrative from intelligence files, just in time for a midterm Trump knows he’s losing. Then there’s the part the wires won’t touch: Pulte’s father, the developer Mark Pulte, appears in Epstein’s own emails — Epstein spelled it “Pulty,” which is why it never surfaced in a search — named as one of three men in the staged auction of the Maison de l’Amitié, Epstein setting the floor, “Pulty” the counter-bid, Trump the buyer who walked away with it before the house was flipped to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev at a fifty-million-dollar markup, with Mark Pulte later buying half of it himself at his own markup. We published how that deal was done months ago, in Epstein’s words. Now the son of a man inside that laundering scheme runs American intelligence — and Trump didn’t pick him despite the Epstein thread; he’s spent the week exalting that network, handing Tom Barrack, another name from the files, the embassy in Turkey. The circle is closing, and it’s closing inside the government.

THE PATTERN

Trump is afraid, and frightened men pull their loyalists close. That’s all Tuesday was — not a strategy so much as a reflex. The spy agencies to a man whose family launders with Epstein. A slush fund kept on life support to bankroll what comes next. A newsroom hollowed so it can’t report any of it. A war run by mood and a single reporter’s access. He surrounds himself with people a little dumber than he is and just as exposed — families with as much to lose as his own — because the guilty don’t testify on each other. Six states voted Tuesday. In November the rest of the country gets the only answer that still counts. Use it.

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