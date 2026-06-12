FiveStack: Trump Swaps His Spy Chief, Fakes a Ceasefire, and Buries a Ranch

Trump spent Thursday governing by press release — and got caught at every turn. He named a new spy chief on Truth Social, posted a ceasefire Iran says never happened, and let the rest of the machine grind on: a Supreme Court finishing off the Voting Rights Act, a Justice Department indicting protesters while the named walk free, and a New Mexico crime scene dug to bedrock with nobody allowed to

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look. Five stories, one tell — the performance is the policy now, and the institutions built to call it are folding instead.

5️⃣ The Supreme Court Finishes Off the Voting Rights Act

The Court gutted what was left of the 1965 Voting Rights Act this week and cleared Alabama to run the GOP map a three-judge panel had already called intentional race discrimination. The map stands. The discrimination finding doesn’t. Alabama heads into the 2026 midterms with six Republican-leaning districts and one Democratic — the lines drawn, the remedy removed.

Dean and Zev tied it back to the rot underneath: a billionaire’s court that decides one day for the Constitution and the next for Trump’s immunity, with Clarence and Ginni Thomas, Alito, and Roberts as the standing exhibit. Zev pointed to Denver Riggleman, who had the receipts on Ginni Thomas and January 6th and asked for a subpoena — until Liz Cheney said no. The point isn’t a single ruling. It’s that the body meant to be the last check keeps choosing not to be one, and stops pretending to be embarrassed about it.

4️⃣ Zorro Ranch — the Hole, the Blackmail, the Next Names

Somebody carved a hole the size of forty-seven Olympic pools out of Epstein’s New Mexico ranch — 155,000 cubic yards, 20 to 25 feet deep, next to the main house. Narativ’s shadow analysis of drone and satellite imagery shows a squared, leveled structure that appeared around 2014–15 and vanished this year. Eddie Aragon dates the dig to late January, early February — before the Epstein files went public, and before the search. The likeliest read, Zev’s read, is a crypto-mining vault tied to Epstein’s crypto years, not the biolab the speculation wants; either way, the timing is the tell. You don’t move forty-seven pools of dirt to resurface a garden.

The cover-up is the story now. New Mexico’s AG was told to stand down by the federal government. No mainstream outlet will touch the dig. And it widened on air: Bill Gates testified this week — on the record, for the first time — that Epstein tried to blackmail him, vindicating the reporting Zev first broke in 2019. Todd Blanche and Kash Patel are now set to be hauled in. Leon Black is next. The ground proves something was there; the silence proves someone wants it gone.

3️⃣ The DOJ Indicts Eight Protesters While the Named Walk Free

The Justice Department indicted eight pro-Palestinian activists it says ran a harassment campaign against University of Michigan officials and the Jewish Federation of Detroit to force the school to divest from Israel. Set that beside the segment that came right before it — the names in the Epstein files walking free — and the two speeds of this DOJ are the whole point: fast on dissent, frozen on the powerful.

Dean carried it north. Hours after a Toronto officer was killed investigating a shooting at the U.S. embassy, Trump’s ambassador Pete Hoekstra used a symposium to lecture Canada about buying American booze and F-35s. Same regime, same instinct — punish, posture, alienate — whether the target is a Michigan protester or a neighboring country.

2️⃣ Clayton Replaces Pulte at DNI — the Cold Open

The show opened on the break: minutes before air, Trump posted to Truth Social that Jay Clayton is his pick to run national intelligence, pushing Bill Pulte out eleven days before he was due to take the chair. It’s about FISA. With Section 702 lapsing and Republicans in open revolt over arming Pulte — a man who’d used his housing post to chase mortgage-fraud claims against Trump’s enemies — the President swapped in a company man: former SEC chairman, current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a Sullivan & Cromwell alumnus.

Zev’s read: Clayton is a serious figure, which is exactly why he won’t last long — Trump would rather have a loyalist than a professional, but with the midterms 150 days out and his approval at 27 percent, he needed the appearance of seriousness. The swap quiets the FISA fight and buys a veneer of integrity heading into an election. The intelligence chair changed hands by social-media post, the same way this President now does everything.

1️⃣ Trump Fakes an Iran Ceasefire — and Iran Says It Never Happened

For the second straight night the U.S. bombed Iran, and Trump promised a third — “very hard tonight” — and threatened to seize Kharg Island. Then, at 1:28 p.m., he reversed it on Truth Social: he’d “canceled the scheduled strikes,” he wrote, citing a deal approved by the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, and a half-dozen more. Zev fact-checked it live. Iran’s IRGC rejected the claim as “totally baseless” — no agreement, no memorandum, no consultations. An Israeli officer told Channel 12 the same: nothing reached, no one talking.

So the headline beat of the war was a ceasefire that exists only in a post. Dean and Zev read it as theater for the markets — telegraph a strike, cancel it, move oil and equities into the weekend, repeat. Hegseth fronts the announcements while the CENTCOM commander stays off-camera. Inflation sits at 4.2 percent, Iran still effectively holds the Strait of Hormuz, and the war runs on a president’s clock with no vote in Congress and no fact behind the latest claim. The bombs were real this week. The peace was a press release.

THE PATTERN

Thursday was a day of governing by post — a spy chief named, a war called off, a deal invented — and a day of institutions declining to say no: a Court that won’t, a DOJ that won’t, a federal government that told New Mexico to stand down. The performance and the impunity are the same machine. The open question for next week is the only one that matters: who is left with the power to check him, and what cracks first when they keep choosing not to use it. Amanda Ungaro starts answering tonight.

The Fivestack airs Mon–Fri, 3 PM ET. Tonight on Narativ Live, 7 PM ET: Amanda Ungaro — former partner of Epstein associate Paolo Zampoli — in her first long-form interview. Subscribe free at narativ.org to watch live; paid subscribers get every replay and the full archive.

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Petrena Wilbur, LeftieProf, Lalisa, Leah Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.