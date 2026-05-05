BREAKING: Pete Hegseth Lied About How Two US Destroyers Came Under Attack By Iranian Forces Last Night

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Today the President of the United States looked at a sustained naval battle in the Strait of Hormuz and called it a skirmish. The Senate looked at a billion dollars for a ballroom and called it modernization. The Met looked at a hundred-thousand-dollar seat and called it culture. A Canadian province being bought through Dutch troll farms got called a poll. And the Kremlin called the coup talk a psy-op while Putin hid in a bunker. Five stories. One muscle-memory move from power: take the thing that’s happening, and call it something else. Our job today was to give it back its real name.

5️⃣ Where’s Putin?

Vladimir Putin fired the head of his air defenses today. A Ukrainian drone slipped past three layers of Russian air-defense — S-400, S-300, Pantsir — and slammed into a luxury apartment block on Mosfilmovskaya Street, four miles from the Kremlin and less than two from the Russian Defense Ministry. Gen. Viktor Afzalov is gone. Putin himself is in an underground bunker in Krasnodar, on the Black Sea coast, weeks at a time. He has not visited a single military facility in 2026. Cooks, photographers, and bodyguards are now banned from internet-connected phones; surveillance cameras have been installed inside their homes.

The May 9 Victory Day parade is four days away. The Duma announced today that there will be no military equipment in this year’s parade. According to reporting we cited on the show, ruling-party MPs have been told not to attend in person — Putin is keeping the political class away from his own movements. Through intermediaries, the Kremlin asked Zelensky for a temporary stand-down on May 9. Zelensky’s reply: only if it becomes a full ceasefire and Russia withdraws.

When the Kremlin issues an official denial of a coup, that is the story. Putin is not afraid of NATO. He is afraid of the man down the hall.

4️⃣ High Fashion Sells Out

The Met Gala raised seats to one hundred thousand dollars last night. Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos co-chaired — ten million to host. Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York, refused the invite. Beyoncé wore a feathered skeleton. The next morning, the Pulitzer Prize Board gave its Public Service medal to the Washington Post. Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.

Inflation is at a four-year high. Gas is approaching six dollars a gallon in parts of the country. Twenty-eight million Americans are off Medicaid. Seven hundred and ten thousand medical bankruptcies are projected for the year. And the most prestigious prize in American journalism and the most expensive seat in American culture got settled in the same forty-eight hours, by the same family.

High fashion and high journalism are now the same room. They will tell you these are unrelated. The room is the room.

This story is today’s Ground News Blindspot. It is barely registering in U.S. media. It is being soft-pedaled inside Canada. We caught it because Ground News flagged it. Get 40% off Vantage at groundnews.com/fivestack .

3️⃣ Is Alberta Going to Secede? — Today’s Ground News Blindspot

Stay Free Alberta delivered more than three hundred thousand signatures to Elections Alberta. The threshold is met. A province-wide referendum on independence is now mandatory, with the earliest vote in October. That is the surface story. The buried story — the one Dean walked through on the show — is the operation underneath it.

David Parker, who took over the United Conservative Party and built “Take Back Alberta,” is the same political operator behind Tucker Carlson’s Alberta tour and the convoy network. His new vehicle, the Alberta Republican Party, has been working alongside U.S. figures including Pete Hoekstra and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Per the reporting Dean laid out on the show, half a billion U.S. dollars has been offered as a “transitionary loan” to deliver Alberta to the United States.

The disinformation pipeline was exposed this past week: more than forty YouTube channels and hundreds of social-media accounts run out of the Netherlands, paid by MAGA-aligned U.S. money, flooding Alberta with secession content. Inside that operation, the personal data of 2.9 million Albertans — names, addresses, banking information, voter rolls — was funneled into a piece of software called the Centurion app distributed through the Alberta Republican Party. It is now the largest privacy breach in Canadian history. The RCMP raided David Parker’s office and the UCP’s office. Premier Danielle Smith is, this same week, hosting a “Freedom Free Canada” symposium with Pete Hoekstra and Mike Pompeo on Canadian soil.

Sixteen percent of one province, foreign-funded, is trying to walk a hundred-percent of its oil out of the federation. Alberta is not seceding. The people running the play might be going to prison. The pattern is the play. Trump did more to break Canada in eighteen months than fifty years of separatist movements managed on their own.

2️⃣ The GOP Tries to Slip in a $1B Ballroom

Late Monday night Senator Chuck Grassley unveiled legislative text for one billion dollars in “East Wing Modernization Project” security as part of the Senate’s reconciliation bill. The bill text states that the money cannot be used for “non-security elements.” Grassley’s spokesperson says it does not fund the ballroom. The White House spokesperson says it does. Take your pick.

A federal judge halted aboveground construction last month; an appeals court stayed his order; concrete and rebar continue to go up. Fifty-six percent of Americans oppose the ballroom; twenty-eight percent support it. Reconciliation requires only a simple majority — no filibuster, no Democrats. The same bill carries $38.2 billion for ICE, $26 billion for CBP, $1.5 billion for DOJ, all funded through September 2029.

Trump promised the ballroom would be paid for entirely by private donors. The donors keep the ballroom. The country pays for the bunker underneath it. As Dean put it on the show: the bunker sits under the ballroom, so you kind of need the ballroom to cover the bunker.

When you can’t get the appropriation through Congress, you call it security. When you can’t get past the judge, you keep pouring concrete. When you can’t pass a budget, you call it reconciliation.

1️⃣ Trump Calls It a Skirmish — Two Destroyers, Six Boats, the UAE Hit

We opened the show with this. We closed the show with this. Off the top of the broadcast we told you what the Pentagon would not.

The USS Truxtun and the USS Mason — two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers — ran a sustained Iranian attack overnight to enter the Persian Gulf. Multiple bearings of small boats. Anti-ship cruise missiles in flight. Shahed drones overhead. Apache gunships called in. Six Iranian fast-attack boats sunk. Cruise missiles knocked down. Anonymous reports from service members back to family members described it as “hell on earth for hours.” The destroyers got two commercial vessels through — including a Maersk ship reportedly carrying U.S. military equipment that had been stuck inside the strait. A larger column tried to follow and turned back under fire.

Then this morning, Pete Hegseth stood at the Pentagon lectern and described “a powerful red, white, and blue dome over the strait” delivered as “a direct gift from the United States to the world.” He claimed six Iranian ships tried to run an American blockade and were turned around. They weren’t running a blockade. They were the gunboats that engaged the destroyers. He didn’t mention that immediately after the destroyers cleared, Iran bombed the Fujairah oil terminal in the UAE — half of Oman’s oil distribution outside the strait, on fire. That terminal is a U.S. financial interest. He left it out.

The April ceasefire was extended indefinitely. Trump declined yesterday to confirm it still holds. Iran’s parliament speaker told Iranians today: “we have not even begun yet.” Israeli warplanes are coordinating their next round of strikes with Washington. Brent crude is above $112 a barrel. Gas at the American pump is $4.46 a gallon and climbing.

Trump won’t call it a war. The Pentagon won’t call it a war. The footage from the Apache gun cameras is calling it. The Wikipedia entry that’s already gone live is calling it: 2026 Strait of Hormuz campaign. A war he names is a war he has to defend in Congress under the War Powers Resolution. A war he calls a skirmish lives in the Pentagon press room and the Truth Social feed and nowhere else.

The country pays the price for a war the President refuses to name.

🎯 The Pattern

Two destroyers ran a battle in the Persian Gulf. The President called it a skirmish. The GOP put a billion dollars for a ballroom in a security bill. They called it modernization. A man paid ten million dollars for a chair at the Met. They called it culture. A province with three hundred thousand signatures, half a billion in foreign money, and 2.9 million breached records wants out of Canada. They called it a poll. The Kremlin is in lockdown over a coup nobody will name. The state media calls it a psy-op.

This is power’s first move every time. Take the thing that’s happening and call it something else. Take the war and call it Project Freedom. Take the ballroom and call it security. Take the foreign-funded breakaway and call it grassroots. Take the bunker and call it a parade.

Naming things back is the entire job of journalism. That is why we did the Fivestack today, why we will do it again tomorrow, and why your subscription is the thing that keeps it possible.

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