J. Edgar Boozer Threatens To Sue, Carney Cracks The Empire In Half, Project Freedom Is A War Plan, Alito, Giuliani & The Dying OG





We opened cold today with breaking news out of FBI HQ: Kash Patel is now threatening to sue anyone who calls him “J. Edgar Boozer.”

Yes. Really. The FBI Director — fresh off losing a defamation suit against former assistant director Frank Figliuzzi (he lost because there was evidence he’d been drunk at work) — is apparently so rattled by the new nickname that he’s lawyering up.

This is what passes for federal law enforcement in 2026: an FBI Director who indicts James Comey for posting a photo of seashells, and threatens lawsuits against anyone who notices he’s hammered.

Dean nailed the through-line: the Epstein class is the victim class. They have so many skeletons that the only available defense is offense. Get angry first. Insult. Threaten. Sue. Anything to keep you from looking at what’s actually in the closet.

This is not a coincidence. This is the operating system. Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, reportedly said the President has “an alcoholic’s personality” — brazen first, defensive when challenged. Patel has the same profile. Hegseth too. The administration is staffed top to bottom with people maintaining a facade so exhausting it requires chemical assistance.

J. Edgar Boozer is just a lawsuit today, but with these guys in charge, it could be a criminal referral.



THE SEASHELL STANDARD

The Acting AG went on Fox over the weekend trying to explain why James Comey is being prosecuted for posting “8647” with seashells — when 8647 merch is currently for sale on Amazon in dozens of variants.

His answer: “Every single case depends on the investigation that’s done.”

Translation: selective prosecution. They have nothing else. The seashells are the case. They’re trying to shove a square, ridiculous peg in a round hole, and they know it.

This is exactly the Patel playbook scaled up: when the facts won’t carry the indictment, threaten the messenger.

5️⃣ GERMANY GOES, CARNEY WALKS INTO ARMENIA

Trump pulled 5,000 troops out of Germany — a 14% drawdown — directly retaliating against Chancellor Friedrich Merz for telling the truth: that the United States has been humiliated by Iran and has no exit plan from its own war.



Trump’s response: call Merz “totally ineffective.” Yank the troops. Cancel the long-range missile deployment. Make Germany less safe to soothe his own ego.



There is no strategic logic. Two real reasons: appease whatever’s left of Vladimir Putin, who’s currently in hiding — and punish a NATO ally for speaking the truth out loud.



Meanwhile in Yerevan: Mark Carney just walked into the European Political Community summit — the first non-European head of government ever invited — and cracked the American empire in half. Carney told the room: “The international order will be rebuilt — but it will be rebuilt out of Europe.”



That’s the funeral oration for Pax Americana, delivered by a former Bank of England governor who runs the country sharing the world’s longest undefended border with the United States.



A non-NATO NATO is forming in real time. Canada is in. Britain is in. Ukraine is in. The bloc is moving without us — and Trump is too busy yanking troops to notice.



4️⃣ THE FBI BECOMES ICE WITH BETTER SUITS

The Intercept reported today that the FBI has reassigned 6,500+ agents — roughly 25% of its workforce — to immigration enforcement. That’s a 23x increase over baseline.



The agents are being pulled from child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, counterterrorism, and financial fraud.



Kash Patel — J. Edgar Boozer himself — is gutting the bureau’s actual mission to chase landscapers and dishwashers.



How is the FBI any different from the Gestapo at this point? Same agents, same powers, pointed at brown people instead of oligarchs. The deep state isn’t being dismantled. It’s being repurposed.



3️⃣ ALITO BLINKED

Justice Samuel Alito — yes, that Alito, the author of Dobbs — issued an order this afternoon temporarily restoring nationwide access to mifepristone by mail, pharmacy, and telehealth. He stayed Friday’s Fifth Circuit ruling on Louisiana’s request. The order holds until at least May 11 while the full Court considers emergency petitions from Danco and GenBioPro.



Don’t pop champagne. The man who told us women lost a constitutional right because the framers didn’t write it down just bought time, not a victory. The drug used in two-thirds of US abortions is one full-court vote away from being unmailable.



But here’s the tell: even Alito blinked at the Fifth Circuit. That’s how extreme the lower courts have become — the Dobbs author is now the firewall.



The rights apocalypse isn’t coming. It’s here. It’s just on a temporary administrative stay.



2️⃣ RUDY OFF THE VENTILATOR



Rudy Giuliani is breathing on his own this afternoon after being put on a ventilator over the weekend. The 81-year-old has pneumonia, complicated by the restrictive airway disease he developed running toward the towers in 2001 — the moment that built the entire mythology he then handed to Donald Trump.



He’s still listed as critical but stable at a hospital near Palm Beach. Family and primary doctor at his side. Spokesman Ted Goodman: “He is winning this battle.”



Dean’s verdict, on the record: “I don’t give a fuck about Rudy Giuliani.”



And he’s right. The man brought the Russian mob into New York by gutting the original five families. He gave Sammy Gravano the snitch deal that let Donald Trump walk away. He spent his late career as the world’s most corrupt bag-man — disbarred, bankrupted, indicted in Georgia and Arizona.



Even the famous Ground Zero walk toward the towers? Zev’s increasingly convinced it was staged. Anyone who’s watched Giuliani since knows he’s the biggest wimp in the world — not a man who runs toward chaos unless someone scripted the scene.



The 9/11 air he breathed in 2001 is finishing what the legal system started.

1️⃣ PROJECT FREEDOM IS A WAR PLAN

Trump launched “Project Freedom” today — 15,000 troops, 100+ aircraft, guided-missile destroyers, and unmanned platforms — to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



Within hours: Iran’s IRGC fired what it called “cruise missile warning shots” at US Navy destroyers near Bandar-e-Jask. CENTCOM denies any ship was hit. The UAE confirmed an ADNOC tanker was hit by two Iranian drones — Abu Dhabi calling it an “Iranian terrorist attack” and “piracy.” Lebanon banned IRGC activity and started requiring visas for Iranians. Tehran said any US transit is a ceasefire violation. Trump rejected Iran’s 14-point peace proposal as “not acceptable.”



The numbers right now: gas at $4.45/gal — up 50% since the war began. US: 13 dead, 381 wounded. Iran: 3,375 killed including 376 children, per the Iran Health Ministry.



Trump didn’t end the Iran war. He rebranded the next phase. “Project Freedom” is a euphemism for a Hormuz convoy war — and the bodies are real.



The world is leaving. The bag-men are dying. The war is back.





