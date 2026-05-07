BREAKING NEWS: SAUDIS STOP TRUMP'S OPERATION FREEDOM AS IRAN REJECTS HIS PEACE PLAN

The President of the United States lost the Saudis. The Commerce Secretary forgot his story. A federal judge found a lost note by Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk’s ex-partner says she’s done with right, and Ted Turner — the man who built 24-hour news — died on a day tailor-made for cable news..

Trump declared “Operation Project Freedom” on Truth Social Sunday. He told nobody — not Mohammed bin Salman, not Oman, not Kuwait, not the UAE — that he was going to launch a U.S. Navy escort mission through the Strait of Hormuz that needed their bases, their airspace, and their overflight rights to function.

Saudi Arabia revoked all three.

Within thirty-six hours, Project Freedom was dead on the tarmac. Trump called MBS to fix it. The call did not fix it. The White House dressed up the retreat as a “great progress” peace deal. Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei went on Al Mayadeen Thursday morning and called the proposal “unrealistic,” demanding war reparations as a precondition for any agreement. The Iranians sent the deal back like a wrong order.

5️⃣ Mullin’s customs law — DHS reaches into Canada

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security used a 1930 customs statute — Section 1509 of the Tariff Act, written to verify duty payments on shipped merchandise — to subpoena Google for the full digital life of a Canadian who criticized ICE on X. Hundreds of similar subpoenas have gone to Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord since the start of the second Trump term, aimed at anyone who criticized ICE or pointed to ICE locations. The 2017 Inspector General audit of the same statute found one in five Section 1509 summonses exceeded the agency’s legal authority. CBP folded then. DHS has not folded now.

4️⃣ The note the DOJ never had

Wednesday evening, Judge Kenneth Karas unsealed a yellow legal-pad note in White Plains. The text: “They investigated me for month — FOUND NOTHING!!!” / “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” / “NO FUN… NOT WORTH IT!!”

Epstein’s cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione — a former NYPD officer convicted of murdering four people — found the note in a graphic novel after Epstein’s July 2019 jail-cell incident and kept it. It sat in his court file for years. It is not in the three-million-page Epstein Files Transparency Act release. The Justice Department admits it has never seen the document.

It surfaced because The New York Times petitioned the court to unseal it. Without that petition, it would still be a sealed exhibit in a federal courthouse.

3️⃣ Lutnick under not-oath

Howard Lutnick did not testify Wednesday. He gave a transcribed interview, off-camera, not under oath, in front of the House Oversight Committee for more than four hours. By the end of it the Republican chairman, James Comer, was telling reporters Lutnick had not been truthful.

The story keeps refusing to stay still. The first version: Lutnick met Epstein once in 1998, saw the massage table, was disgusted, never spoke to him again. The second version, as the files came out: Lutnick sat next door at 11 East 71st Street for twenty-one years, did Adfin with Epstein in 2012, kept Cantor Ventures correspondence going through 2014, took his wife and four children and a full deployment of nannies to Little St. James in December 2012, accepted a $50,000 contribution from Epstein for a 2017 dinner honoring himself, and emailed Epstein about a museum expansion through 2018.

Wednesday produced version three. Lutnick, who had told a podcast that Epstein was one of the greatest blackmailers of all time, told the committee that he had simply been speculating and that Epstein never engaged in blackmail. The podcast audio exists.

Rep. Ro Khanna, on camera afterwards: “If Donald Trump had seen the video transcript, he would have fired Howard Lutnick.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has now publicly described Trump telling Pam Bondi that the Epstein files would hurt his Mar-a-Lago friends. Lutnick is one of those friends. Behind the not-oath, behind the closed doors, the cover-up is still operating in real time.

2️⃣ One receipt, no defection — Ashley St Clair

The Washington Post ran Ashley St Clair’s account this morning. She named one chat — “Fight Fight Fight.” She named one administration figure inside it — James Blair. She told the Post the right-wing online influencer machine is paid, scripted, and coordinated. The press treated the interview like a confession.

It was an interview.

She did not call the FBI. She did not call the RCMP. She did not call NATO StratCom in Riga. A real defector from a foreign-funded influence operation goes to investigators with the contracts, the names, and the wire transfers — and goes to journalists only after that. Christopher Wylie did it with Cambridge Analytica. Frances Haugen did it with Facebook. Cassidy Hutchinson did it with January 6. The Tenet Media indictment did the work for the influencers who never came forward.

Musk sent St Clair $2.5 million as part of the paternity dispute. She has been in the right-wing influencer economy since at least 2020. Six years of cash flow is a career, not an awakening. The contracts, funders, and other names are still missing. And Narativ has tied Elon Musk — the father of her son — to the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus. The mother of his child went to WaPo, not the FBI. The receipts are still missing.

1️⃣ Turner gone — the man who built 24-hour news

Ted Turner died Wednesday at 87. Lewy body dementia. The brash Atlanta yachtsman launched CNN in June 1980, when nobody in the industry believed news could fill twenty-four hours and the rest of cable went to dead air after midnight. He gave a billion to start the United Nations Foundation in 1997. He bought the Atlanta Braves. He kept buffalo on more land than anyone alive.

Turner sold the company. The company sold the news. The 24-hour cycle he built to chase truth around the planet is the same cycle that ducked four of today’s biggest stories on its own air.

He was no saint. Jane Fonda’s account of being married to him is its own reckoning. Dean said it on the show — sure, he was a piece of work. But Turner believed a country deserved to know what was happening to it as it was happening. He believed news belonged on the air the moment it broke, not at six-thirty after the editor decided what mattered. He bet on the audience. The bet paid. The audience is still there.

What he built is no longer chasing the story.

The pattern

Five stories, one news cycle. Saudi Arabia denied a U.S. President basing rights for an operation he announced on Truth Social. Iran called the deal a face-saving fiction and demanded reparations. DHS used a customs law about widget shipments to subpoena a Canadian. A federal judge had to release a document the DOJ had never bothered to find. A sitting Cabinet member admitted he had been lying for twenty years about a convicted sex trafficker. A right-wing influencer handed in one chat name and called it a defection.

Six years ago Narativ wrote that the Epstein network was an espionage operation, not a sex scandal. Six years ago Narativ wrote that the influencer economy on the right was a paid information operation. Six years ago Narativ wrote that the Trump-Russia file was a kompromat file, not a paperwork dispute. The stories of this week are not new stories. They are the same story, finally surfacing.

The man who built cable to chase that story died Wednesday. The cable he built is no longer doing the work.

We are.

— Subscribe to Narativ.org. Subscribe to deanblundell.substack.com. The 24-hour news cycle is no longer chasing this. We are.Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Robin Payes, Marnie Screams Into the Void, Grace Alexandra Hayden, Deeanna Burleson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.