FiveStack: Trump Limps Into Beijing Talks. Brett Ratner, Kash Patel, and the Killing of the First Amendment

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5️⃣ TRUMP LANDS IN BEIJING — XI SENDS A DEPUTY

Air Force One touched down at Beijing Capital at 7:50 PM local time, 7:50 AM Eastern. Three hundred Chinese children in blue and white uniforms waved American and Chinese flags. The man at the foot of the stairs was Vice President Han Zheng. Xi Jinping was not there. He will receive Trump on Thursday morning. Melania did not make the trip. The first lady stayed home.

The choreography of the welcome was deliberate. The Chinese president sent his deputy to the tarmac. The American president walked off the plane with billionaires and a Hollywood director accused by six women. Xi made Trump wait a day for the photo.

The trip is officially about trade and Taiwan. Trump arrived in Beijing with the Iran war burning $4 billion of US weapons every fourteen days, the Strait of Hormuz frozen, his tariffs surviving on a court reprieve, and CPI printing 3.8%. Xi sets the terms Thursday. The trade concession Xi extracts is the news.

4️⃣ BRETT RATNER FLIES TO CHINA WITH TRUMP

Dean called it on air. The flying Epstein memorial. Among the cabinet and the CEOs on Air Force One — Musk, Cook, Huang, Fink, Solomon, Schwarzman, Hegseth, Rubio — was a name no one expected. Brett Ratner. Accused in 2017 by Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge, and four other women of sexual harassment and assault. Another woman accused him of rape; he sued, then dropped it. Elliot Page accused him of outing him on the X-Men set at eighteen. Forced out of Hollywood at the peak of MeToo.

Ratner directed the Melania documentary for Amazon. Two-thirds of the New York crew asked not to be credited. Crew members described “chaos” on set. He lived at Mar-a-Lago while filming it. The Epstein files name him — emails confirm he was used by Epstein as a bridge to other people for nearly a decade. There is a photograph of Brett Ratner shirtless and embracing Jean-Luc Brunel, the modeling agent who scouted underage girls in Europe for Epstein and who killed himself in his Paris cell in 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter says Ratner is scouting locations for Rush Hour 4. Not buying it. He is on the plane because the plane is full of men who knew what Epstein was and stayed in the room. The Palm Beach hearing on Tuesday put a fourteen-year-old, an Uzbek model named Rosa, and a 1996 whistleblower named Maria Farmer on the record as survivors of that network. The same week, the President of the United States flew the network’s documentarian to Beijing on Air Force One. The signal is the choice. The choice is the signal.

3️⃣ UAE SECRETLY STRUCK IRAN IN APRIL

The Wall Street Journal reported overnight that the United Arab Emirates carried out a covert military strike on Iran in April — an attack on the Lavan Island refinery in the Persian Gulf. The Trump administration knew. The Trump administration welcomed it. The Iran war is no longer a US war. It is a Gulf coalition war, fought partly in the open and partly in shadows, and the White House is quietly recruiting more Gulf states to join the strikes.

Iran’s parliament speaker says the Islamic Republic’s military is “ready to teach a lesson” to any aggressor. Qatar accuses Iran of “weaponising” the Strait of Hormuz and “blackmailing” Gulf states. Iran today accused Kuwait of attacking it. The whole region is fragmenting into a multi-front war, and the United States is the player making it possible. Israel is doing everything under the umbrella of US security. Kuwait is doing everything under the umbrella of US security. The UAE struck Iran with US blessing.

And the receipt is on the water. The USS Gerald R. Ford, flagship of the American navy, limped out of Greece this week. Iran damaged it badly enough that it is going to dry dock for two years. Two years. Bob Kagan — one of the country’s longest-serving war hawks — wrote in The Atlantic that the war is lost. Donald Trump’s response to Kagan was to call Americans who report on the lost war guilty of “virtual treason.” That is the word he used. Treason.

2️⃣ PATEL PULLED FBI COUNTERINTEL OFF IRAN

Senator Chris Van Hollen pressed Kash Patel yesterday on three things — the Atlantic reporting on his drinking, the journalists Acting AG Todd Blanche just announced he would subpoena, and the FBI counterintelligence agents Patel quietly pulled off the Iran threat beat. Patel lashed out. Patel accused the senator of drinking on the taxpayer dime. Patel agreed on the record to take an alcohol-use-disorders test. And Patel admitted the counterintel agents had been moved.

The reporters who covered the Iran war — the same reporters Blanche is now subpoenaing — have been telling the country for weeks that the FBI’s Iran threat unit has been gutted. Patel confirmed it under oath. The FBI counterintelligence agents responsible for catching Iranian threats inside the United States were pulled off the case at the same time the Iran war was widening into a Gulf coalition war. Brian Driscoll, the former FBI second-in-command fired in March for refusing to assemble political-target lists, has filed a lawsuit revealing that thousands of FBI agents — including the child-trafficking units — were reassigned or fired.

Bloomberg’s verdict this morning, in a column written by the editorial board: “Patel FBI Senate Hearing — He’s an Embarrassment and a Risk.” The captured bureau is no longer protecting the country. The captured bureau is protecting the man at the top.

1️⃣ DOJ SUBPOENAS WSJ REPORTERS

The biggest story of the day. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche — Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer until January, the man Trump credits with keeping him “out of jail” — has now actually subpoenaed Wall Street Journal reporters over Iran-war leaks. The WSJ publisher fired back today, calling the subpoenas “an attack on constitutionally protected newsgathering.” The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press called it a return to the surveillance regime curtailed after Trump’s first term. Bondi rolled back the Biden-era restrictions on subpoenaing reporters before Trump fired her on April 2. Blanche stepped in and walked through the door Bondi opened.

The trigger was Trump’s reaction to Kagan. The reporters telling Americans the Iran war is lost. The reporters telling Americans the war is costing $29 billion. The reporters telling Americans the UAE secretly struck Iran. Trump passed Blanche a stack of news clippings with a sticky note that said “treason.” Blanche complied.

The Wall Street Journal is owned by Rupert Murdoch. The Wall Street Journal is now fighting Donald Trump’s DOJ in court for the right of American journalists to do their jobs. When Murdoch sues Trump over press freedom, the room has flipped. The First Amendment is being dismantled in plain sight by a man whose only qualification is loyalty.

THE PATTERN

This morning Trump deplaned in Beijing in front of three hundred Chinese children waving American flags and the lights of a state visit. The men who got off the plane with him are the men who funded him, hung around Jeffrey Epstein, built their fortunes in China, and now need Xi Jinping’s permission to keep them. The host of the banquet is arming the enemy Trump cannot defeat. The aircraft carrier sent to defeat that enemy is going into dry dock for two years. The reporters telling the story are getting subpoenaed by Trump’s former defense lawyer. The FBI Director who could investigate the threat has been pulled off the beat. The Justice Department is preparing to charge a former president. And the American president told the country on the South Lawn yesterday that he does not think about Americans’ financial situation. Day 479.

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