BIBI ON "BREITBART LIGHT": THE ISRAELI PM'S DEBACLE ON 60 MINUTES FALLS FLAT, DEAN AND ZEV BREAK IT DOWN

The plan today was a five-story countdown . The plan did not survive Benjamin Netanyahu on 60 Minutes.

Sunday night, the prime minister of Israel walked onto Bari Weiss’s captured CBS — “Breitbart Light,” as Dean Blundell called it about thirty seconds into the show — and effectively told the American people that he gets to decide when their war with Iran ends, what their soldiers will be asked to do, and what their citizens may say on social media. Donald Trump sat off-screen in Washington and posted backup in all capital letters. “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE… AT A MUCH HIGHER LEVEL.”

We started number five. We never got there. The whole hour turned into one Fivestack on one story — the captured presidency, the cudgel, the criminals, and the gas-station line that is coming for everyone in fourteen days. Here is what landed.

5️⃣ Breitbart Light at 60 Minutes

The format used to mean something. Sixty Minutes used to be where presidents and prime ministers got asked hard questions in front of seventeen million Americans. Sunday night, under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, the foreign prime minister of Israel got to sit and tell the American host that the United States must continue his war, must send American troops into Iran, must police what Americans say online — and the host nodded along.

Dean called it on air. “That was the most dystopian interview I have ever seen from that capacity.” The shit-eating grin, he said, gave it away. Netanyahu knew he had captured the American presidency, and the network anchor was pretending not to notice.

This is the first stack: the country lost its premier interview slot to a foreign leader on prime time, and the host treated it as a courtesy call.

4️⃣ The cudgel and the hate crime

Inside the same interview, Netanyahu told the world he intends to “fight back” against people on social media who say negative things about Israel. He did not define negative. He did not define Israel. He did not need to.

What he gets out of this play is something nobody talks about on cable news: every time he calls a critic of Bibi Netanyahu an anti-Semite, the actual anti-Semites in America and Canada are handed permission to attack ordinary Jews. Jewish Canadians are one percent of the country’s population and the target of seventy percent of religious hate crimes there, Dean said on air, citing the most recent figures from the agencies that protect Jewish communities in Toronto. Cafe Landwer — a beloved Jewish-owned breakfast chain in Toronto — has been attacked with bags of vomit at its doors. Not because it is Israeli. Because it is Jewish.

“He doesn’t care about the American Jews at all,” Zev said on air. “He is using the fact that American Jews are liberals as a way to make them targets.”

Sixty-nine percent of American Jews voted for Kamala Harris in 2024. Bibi Netanyahu and Donald Trump have not forgiven any of them for it.

3️⃣ The sect that captured Israel — and what it did with the keys

Malcolm Nance walked Zev through it on Narativ Breaking News this morning. Dean walked Zev through it again on the Fivestack this afternoon. The story is the same story.

In the late 1980s, the Soviet Union started flowing into Israel. Russians arrived under the Law of Return on the slimmest claim of Jewish heritage. Big argument whether half of them were Jewish at all. Mobsters. Intelligence officers. Oligarchs. Hand grenades in Ashdod bars. Some stayed and turned the Israeli political map hard right. Many lily-padded off to Florida — where they continue their work today.

The result, six presidents later: an Israeli government aligned with Moscow on most things that matter, an Israeli prime minister friendlier to Vladimir Putin than to seventy percent of his own diaspora, and an Israeli right whose loudest voices speak a Russian Jewish brand of politics that has very little to do with the liberal socialist Zionism that built the country.

“This is a movement by a corrupt criminal organization that has seeped its way into the world’s democracies,” Zev said today, “and has taken over Israel’s democracy and installed Bibi Netanyahu as a strongman figurehead. And it is doing the same thing in America.”

That is not a metaphor. That is a thirty-year trafficking operation that ends with a foreign prime minister on 60 Minutes telling Americans what they may post online.

2️⃣ Bibi funded Hamas. Bibi killed JCPOA. Bibi needs Iran.

Two facts that do not appear in the Sunday night interview, and that Dean and Zev put on the table again today.

Benjamin Netanyahu approved the cash flow from Qatar to Hamas in Gaza for years before October 7. That is on the record. He built up the enemy he then declared he had to wipe out. The same play, exactly, that Donald Trump runs every time he needs a villain.

And in 2012, when Barack Obama was running for re-election and pursuing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, Netanyahu backed Mitt Romney from a foreign capital. He sandbagged Obama’s foreign policy for seven straight years. When the JCPOA finally passed in 2015, Netanyahu went on a global speaking tour to destroy it. Donald Trump killed the deal in his first term as a favor to him.

“He needs Iran to be his enemy,” Zev said on air, “because that is what gives him the power. Otherwise he does not stay in power.”

The man on 60 Minutes Sunday night demanding a third American strike on Iran is the same man who fed Hamas, killed the deal that would have ended the nuclear standoff, and now wants American soldiers to go to Natanz and Fordow and Isfahan and dig his enemy out for him.

1️⃣ Fourteen days to the gas-station line

This is where it lands. Not in foreign policy. In Akron. In Calgary. In Tampa.

Bloomberg’s research, which Malcolm Nance walked Narativ through this morning and Dean walked the Fivestack through this afternoon: physical oil already trades fifty to seventy-five dollars above the futures price. First-week-of-June oil-shock stress arrives. By September, if conditions do not change, every refinery, every pipeline and every bunker in the Western world runs dry.

Dean’s translation, on air, for the people who do not read Bloomberg: six dollars a liter for gas, eight for diesel, and a line at the pump that the country has not seen since the Carter administration. “This is 1979 all over again. All over again.”

The president who started this war by tearing up Obama’s deal in 2018 — because, in the words of Ken Harbaugh on Dean’s show last week, “Obama is Black” — is the same president who now has to explain to his MAGA base why their summer vacation costs three times what it cost last year, why the flight to Disney was cancelled, and why the gas station has a line that goes around the block.

The country that elected Donald Trump in 2024 to bring prices down is about to pay the highest energy bill since Jimmy Carter — to make Benjamin Netanyahu happy.

THE PATTERN

Five threads. One story. Three criminals.

Vladimir Putin in a bunker in Krasnodar, his honor-guard parade rolling World War II tanks across a CGI sky. Benjamin Netanyahu on 60 Minutes calling for the third war in five years against the enemy he built. Donald Trump on Truth Social in capital letters, his arsenal empty, his Senate being investigated for telling the truth out loud, his DOJ purging its own prosecutors over the last fight.

All three of them facing prison if they stop running. All three of them willing to set the world on fire to keep moving. All three of them propped up by the same Russian organized criminal network that has been doing this work, patiently, since the Soviet Union opened its borders.

Six years ago, Narativ reported that the Trump–Netanyahu axis was an espionage operation, not a foreign policy. This afternoon on the Fivestack, Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev arranged the rest of the pieces on the table — Bari Weiss’s CBS, the Toronto bakery attacks, the Chabad sect, the Qatar cash to Hamas, the 1979 gas line — and let the audience land the verdict.

They are not three different stories. They are one criminal enterprise wearing three different flags.

And in fourteen days, the bill comes due at every gas station in America.

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