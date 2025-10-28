Canada Steps Up: America’s Closest Ally Prepares to Call Out Trump’s Regime

Get 50% off for 1 year

5️⃣ Crypto’s $79 Billion Wipeout Exposes Trump’s House of Cards

Cryptocurrency markets shed $79 billion in market cap over 12 hours with $217 million in liquidations as institutional buyers ghosted the space following October’s crash. A Coinbase executive confirmed what many suspected: when policy uncertainty meets tariff chaos and regulatory fog, leveraged assets collapse first. Dean dropped a bombshell allegation that Baron Trump—yes, the 19-year-old—took short positions in October that traced back to him, generating tens if not hundreds of millions as the market tanked. Trump’s entire presidency runs on crypto, making this “little drop” feel less little when you realize the whole operation depends on it holding. The Coinbase executive’s word choice—”ghosted”—tells you everything about institutional confidence right now.

4️⃣ Trump’s Rare Earth Theater in Asia

Trump met Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to tout rare-earth investments as supply-chain insurance against Chinese dominance, with an Xi meeting still on the horizon. Tokyo is hedging while Washington wields tariffs everywhere else—classic statecraft wrapped in photo-ops. The real test comes when White House fact sheets reveal whether any concrete projects or U.S. facility commitments actually materialize. Rare earths matter—China controls 70% of global production—but implementation requires consistency Trump has never demonstrated. Japan is buying materials insurance while watching Trump’s tariff chaos undermine the trust these partnerships need to function.

3️⃣ Canada Prepares to Call Trump What He Is

Canada is reportedly preparing to formally condemn the Trump administration as “an enemy of the American people” over systematic human rights abuses—the first time a U.S. ally would label an American president this way. Mark Carney, polling at 60% approval in America versus Trump’s cratering numbers, appears ready to trigger a diplomatic earthquake between countries sharing the world’s longest undefended border. Dean catalogs ten categories of potential condemnation: refugee program suspension, asylum gutting, third-country deportations to dangerous nations, detention deaths, using prisons for immigration overflow with alleged “stress positions,” raids targeting citizens by race, birthright citizenship attacks, labeling domestic dissent as terrorism, and humanitarian aid freezes. Canada has legal authority for human-rights sanctions on foreign officials—actually using it against American leaders would be unprecedented, but enhanced travel advisories, parliamentary condemnations, and UN coordination are already in motion.

2️⃣ The Election Theft Machine Runs in Plain Sight

Trump installed Heather Honey—who spent six months with Cyber Ninjas searching Arizona ballots for bamboo fibers—as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Election Integrity at DHS, where she now questions whether the government’s own cybersecurity experts overstepped by combating election misinformation. Cleta Mitchell, the lawyer beside Trump on that call pressuring Georgia to “find votes,” runs the Election Integrity Network training activists nationwide as poll watchers. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court hears Louisiana v. Calais Wednesday, designed to gut Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and potentially hand Republicans 19 House seats by eliminating minority-majority districts. Trump has already ordered mid-decade redistricting in Texas, North Carolina, and Indiana. Dominion—the company Republicans spent years attacking—was sold to a former Republican elections director who rebranded it “Liberty Vote.” The voting machines they claimed were rigged against them now belong to them. As Dean said, these people aren’t just stupid, they’re willing to commit election crimes and crimes against humanity to kiss the ring. Bill Black nailed it: it’s not a bug, it’s a feature. Trump demands bold liars who’ll lie about anything, because that’s how you launder good people out and bring criminals in.

1️⃣ Blue Jays Fight Through 18 Innings

In an 18-inning World Series marathon that ended past 2:47 AM, the Blue Jays dropped Game 3 to the Dodgers despite being up 4-2, with Shohei Otani reaching base nine times. Dean threw his remote against the wall. Now down 2-1 with Game 4 tonight at Dodger Stadium, the Jays need to shake off playing two games in one night. As Dean put it: either way we win, these are two good teams. But the juju needs to flow north to Canada tonight.

