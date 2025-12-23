EPSTEIN SPECIAL REPORT: FBI Videos, Fake Passports, Flight Logs, Nassar Letter and The Greatest Heist

5️⃣ Epstein’s Fake Austrian Passport Revealed

The Justice Department released 30,000 new pages overnight including photographic evidence of Jeffrey Epstein’s escape infrastructure. An Austrian passport from the 1980s shows Epstein’s photo under a different name, listing a Saudi Arabian residence, with entry stamps from multiple countries. Federal prosecutors discovered this during their 2019 search and used it to argue he was a flight risk. The only time a billionaire uses an alias is if he’s committing espionage, Zev noted. Jeffrey Epstein was not a native of Saudi Arabia, Dean added, he was a Jewish-American guy, and it just goes to show the lengths that he went to hide what he was doing.

4️⃣ FBI Memo Lists Trump on Videos with Minors

An FBI intake memo from August 2020 records witness testimony that films exist of men engaging in criminal sexual activity involving Epstein’s victims. The memo lists Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and President Donald J. Trump as allegedly appearing in those recordings. This is maybe the most damning document, Dean emphasized, FBI intake memo connected to the Epstein child sex trafficking investigations five years ago. Clear as day, completely unredacted, though it has since been redacted. Considering the mounting evidence, it’s hard not to believe them, Zev added. Researchers had to hunt through a hidden folder labeled number eight to find these files, raising questions about whether the Justice Department ever intended to release them.

3️⃣ Trump Flew Eight Times on Epstein Jet with 20-Year-Old

A 2020 email from an assistant U.S. attorney reveals Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously reported. The email documents at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four with Ghislaine Maxwell present. On one 1993 flight, the only three passengers were Epstein, Trump, and an unnamed 20-year-old woman. You can literally see how the cover up took place, Zev explained, you can also see how the operations started to form with this last dump. You can now start asset matching stolen passports from these young girls, different names in different countries, Dean added, and literally see how the cover up took place.

2️⃣ Epstein Suicide Note Names Trump

A handwritten letter signed J. Epstein addressed to Larry Nassar, the convicted USA Gymnastics doctor, appears to be a suicide note. The letter reads: As you know by now, I have taken the short route home. We shared one thing, our love and caring for young ladies. Our president also shares a love of young, nubile girls. When a young beauty walked by, he loved to grab snatch. The FBI submitted the letter for handwriting analysis but results were never disclosed. The president of the United States is a child rapist, Zev stated, that is just basically the results of what you see here. There’s no other way for us to understand this.

1️⃣ How Epstein Triggered the 2008 Collapse

Zev revealed new details from The Greatest Heist showing how Epstein triggered the 2008 financial crisis. Using 57 million dollars from Leslie Wexner’s Financial Trust Company, Epstein invested heavily in Bear Stearns mortgage-backed securities in 2006. In 2007, Epstein demanded full redemption. That 57 million represented a billion dollars of value, Zev explained, he knew that as he was telling them to redeem, he’d be starting the collapse of the American economy. Within weeks the funds collapsed, then Bear Stearns fell, triggering the broader market collapse. The timing placed the economic crisis at the doorstep of the incoming Obama administration.

The files continue exposing a systematic cover-up protecting powerful predators at the highest levels of government.

Share

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

Thank you Rabbi Joshua Hammerman, Cheech Previti, Social SLP, Fran, Leah Anderson, and many others for tuning into my live video with Dean Blundell! Join me for my next live video in the app.