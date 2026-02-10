Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss.

This is the fourth chapter of a coded journal found inside a Sweet 16 journal, buried in the DOJ's January 30 release of 3.5 million Epstein files. And it is the second time in this diary that the name Donald Trump has surfaced. The first was a reference to his divorce from Ivana and the cutting question:

“How can you have dignity after being with that man?”

But in Part 4, it is not just the man. It is the place. In her own cipher, decrypted for the first time, the diary keeper calls it

“Donald Trump’s infamous club, Mar-a-Lago.”

Part 3 detailed stillborns, abortions, and miscarriages. Part 4 reveals what happened to the babies that survived. They were taken.

A teenager turned into a baby mill.

“[Ghislaine Maxwell] said to close my eyes and put her hands over my eyes and I didn’t close them because of these tiny cries,”

She heard her baby crying through Ghislaine Maxwell's fingers. And then there’s Epstein’s other collaborator.

Jean-Luc Brunel is a disgusting pig with bad breath.

Brunel ran MC2 Model Management that Epstein funded via a JP Morgan Chase loan. The agency’s name crudely referenced the theory of relativity equation — E=mc² — with Epstein as the E.

MC2 maintained offices in Miami and Tel Aviv and helped young models obtain visas, a pipeline that brought girls from overseas into Epstein’s orbit.

Epstein was obsessed with eugenics and transhumanism — “seeding the human race” with his DNA, and he planned a baby farm at his New Mexico ranch. Was MC2 a modeling agency, a prostitution front, an espionage operation, a baby mill, or part of a weird billionaire fetish to seed the world with his own DNA. Or, all of the above.

“Why me? It makes no sense,” she writes. “Why my hair color and eye color? That feels very Nazi like but in thinking about these stupid insane theories he has I guess in his mind it makes sense.”

READ THE FULL DECODED PART 4 AT Ellie Leonard’s THE PANICKED WRITER. You can read the harrowing journal below— WARNING: The journal is graphic and may be triggering to some readers.

On a single diary page — EFTA02731370 — the diary keeper assembled a collage of magazine clippings and her own handwriting that reads like a map of the world she was trapped inside. A clipping about the slaves in Lake Placid:

“The slaves in Lake Placid were invisible.... People were playing golf at the retirement community, and right behind them was a slave camp.”

And another clipping about Dr. Lois Lee’s shelter that has rescued 10,000 child prostitutes. And between the two clippings, in her coded teenage scrawl:

They are missing the biggest in my own backyard and so many more! Like Maralago and where Id see Mr. Joe and Mrs Anne.

The biggest. In her own backyard. Like Mar-a-Lago.

It may be coincidence. It may just be the way the universe works. But on Monday, February 9, Rep. Jamie Raskin walked into the DOJ reading room to review unredacted Epstein files and walked out with one finding that called out a lie Donald Trump has told for years.

Raskin found a 2009 email exchange between Epstein’s lawyers and Trump’s lawyers which contradicted Trump’s claim that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after Epstein “stole” one of his girls. The unredacted email reveals Trump said Epstein “had never been asked to leave” Mar-a-Lago.

That girl was the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre — recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell from Trump’s spa. Last July, aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about her. “I think she worked at the spa,” he said. “I think that was one of the people. He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, none whatsoever.”

He “stole” her. Like she was property.

In police files first reported by journalist Julie K. Brown, Trump told Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter that Maxwell was Epstein’s “operative,” that “she is evil and to focus on her.”

But now we know Trump never banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago when the woman he called evil “stole” one of his girls.

Trump stayed friends with Epstein for several years after the “theft,” calling him a “terrific guy.” And in a 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein wrote:

“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him .. he has never once been mentioned.”

In another email, Epstein wrote of Trump:

“Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Virginia Giuffre turned 16 the year the Sweet 16 diary was written.

We cannot tell who wrote the unknown survivor’s diary. It may have been Virginia or or another survivor whose story has not yet been told. But it’s apparent the diary keeper likened Trump’s infamous Mar-a-Lago to a slave camp connected to child prostitution.

You can read more about this story at Ellie Leonard’s The Panicked Writer. This is part of an ongoing joint investigation between Ellie Leonard and myself, and we will continue to update you with details.

