EXCLUSIVE: Trump Shared Manipulated Video to Justify Minneapolis ICE Killing

Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social today claiming to show the Minneapolis ICE shooting that killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Forensic analysis by NARATIV reveals the footage has been systematically manipulated - and may have been deliberately engineered to create a false narrative justifying her death.

The sophistication of the manipulation suggests this wasn’t accidental. The video Trump posted shows 13.47 seconds of slowed-down footage from a distant parking lot angle. The quality is extremely degraded - just 270 pixels wide, heavily compressed, and watermarked by ABC 5 but re-encoded through Rumble.com. But the manipulation goes far deeper than poor quality.

The footage is playing at approximately 50 percent normal speed. What actually happened in under 7 seconds is stretched to over 13 seconds. This makes normal vehicle movement appear aggressive and threatening. More disturbing: the audio was slowed at a different rate than the video - possibly 3 to 4 times slower than normal.

There’s a woman’s voice in the audio screaming “NO! NO!” But when slowed down that much, it becomes completely unintelligible - distorted beyond recognition. Speed it back up to normal, and you hear what Trump’s team didn’t want anyone to hear: a woman pleading for her life.

NARATIV compared the actual street-level footage showing what happened. ICE agents approached Good’s vehicle. An agent shot her while she was inside the vehicle. The vehicle drove away after being shot at. There is no evidence she tried to run anyone over, despite DHS claims that she “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who saw the video, called DHS’s narrative false. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to the shooting.

Additional manipulation techniques found in Trump’s video include cropping 14 pixels from the edges to remove context, compressing to 863 kbps causing extreme quality loss, re-encoding through Rumble rather than using the original source, and selecting the worst possible camera angle that obscures what actually happened. Analysis also reveals what appears to be a ghosting effect in the video - visual artifacts that make it look like someone is being run over when no one was. “It almost looks like there’s extra legs,” Paro noted during the broadcast. “It looks like it’s AI manipulated, to be honest.”

“This is propaganda, an Orwellian attempt to write a narrative of do not believe what you see with your eyes, but what we tell you with our mouths,” said military analyst Nick Paro during NARATIV’s emergency broadcast tonight. “We saw a woman get murdered today in Minneapolis. We saw a woman get shot in the back of the head while trying to get herself out of a situation.”

Paro, who served in Afghanistan, pointed out the ICE agents operated with less restraint than soldiers in a war zone. “We had more training on rules of escalation and how to actually handle shooting at someone in an armed conflict zone in Afghanistan,” he said. “We had to go through more steps of escalations of force before shooting someone than the police or ICE or any law enforcement agency in the US has ever had to do.”

The ICE agents wore masks, displayed no badges, showed no ID numbers, and had no body cameras. “They don’t seem to respect any laws other than might makes right,” Paro observed. “And that is not the law in the US. We have a due process system.”

This isn’t just video editing. This is sophisticated propaganda designed to justify the killing of an unarmed woman - and the level of technical manipulation suggests it may have been deliberately constructed to set up a false narrative before the shooting even occurred.

The manipulation serves multiple purposes: Slow motion makes normal movement look threatening. Separately slowed audio hides her screams for help. The worst camera angle obscures what actually happened. Heavy compression prevents detailed analysis. And the false narrative justifies killing Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of a six-year-old child.

The question now is whether Trump’s team obtained already-manipulated footage, or whether the manipulation was done specifically to support a predetermined narrative that this was a justified shooting. Either way, the result is state propaganda designed to make an execution look like self-defense.

Good was reportedly part of an ICE Watch program, alerting local residents that ICE was in the neighborhood - protected First Amendment activity. She was shot while leaving the scene. Not the scene of a crime. The scene of a public street.

Close analysis of the clear footage shows Good initially attempting to turn left and leave, then another vehicle drove in front of her and stopped, forcing her to reverse. She had no obligation to exit her vehicle for masked men who provided no identification. “This could be anybody coming up to your door,” Shalev noted. “You wouldn’t open the door to them. You’d be absolutely right to drive away and get away from that scene.”

Paro drew a stark comparison: “The Capitol Police who fought off an insurrection where they planted the Confederate flag in our Capitol had more willpower and ability to say ‘I’m not going to shoot’ than this asshole did.” January 6 rioters who violently attacked officers and killed at least one law enforcement officer weren’t shot. But Renee Nicole Good, who committed no crime, was executed in the street.

“This is what state propaganda looks like in 2026,” said NARATIV founder Zev Shalev. “A woman is dead. Her name was Renee Nicole Good. And the President-Elect of the United States just shared manipulated footage to justify her killing.”

The technical sophistication of the manipulation raises serious questions about whether this false narrative was constructed before or after the shooting - and whether the killing itself may have been part of a premeditated plan to create a propaganda victory for the incoming administration’s immigration crackdown.

The files analyzed include Trump’s manipulated 13.47-second slowed version, the original street-level footage at normal speed, and audio analysis at multiple speeds revealing her screams.

Shalev closed the broadcast with a direct appeal: “The murder today was of a woman named Renee Nicole Good. Remember her name - the 37-year-old who was gunned down by an ICE agent. That is the story today. That is the story that we must keep telling. That’s the name that should be on your lips. Please use her name. Please share her picture. And let’s not forget why she died and let’s make sure that she didn’t die in vain.”

Share

This is a developing story. NARATIV will continue investigating the Minneapolis ICE shooting and the propaganda campaign surrounding it.