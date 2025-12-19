LIVE THE EPSTEIN FILES: 3 GB INSTEAD OF 300

The numbers don’t lie.



The Justice Department was lawfully required to release 300 gigabytes of Epstein files. They delivered approximately 3 gigabytes. That’s not a partial release. That’s 1 percent. That’s a wholesale cover-up.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News this morning they’d release “several hundred thousand documents” today. What they actually released was a heavily redacted collection of files, many of which have been public before – now with more information blacked out than in previous releases. In total 3,961 documents - Far less than the hundreds of thousands Blanche promised.

This is the Trump administration violating federal law in real time. The Epstein Files Transparency Act mandated release of ALL files by today, December 19th. Trump signed this law 30 days ago. The statute says “all unclassified records” – not some, not a sample, not a down payment. All.

THE STRATEGIC TIMING

Look at what happened this week. Dan Bongino announces he’s leaving the FBI – right before the holidays, on Epstein file release day. Trump holds a press conference, takes no questions, gets on a plane to Mar-a-Lago. You won’t see him until the new year. Mike Johnson essentially shuts down Congress until January 5th.

Then they dump 4 gigabytes of heavily redacted documents and flee.

This wasn’t incompetence. This was calculation. Release the files when nobody can respond. When Congress is out of session. When oversight is impossible. When the media cycle is about to shut down for Christmas.

Lev Parnas told me his sources predicted exactly this. The White House was scrambling all day. Blanche was sweating on Fox News. They were fighting internally about what to release, what to scrub, what to destroy. Because remember – sometimes all it takes is one sentence, one picture, one file. If there’s no body, there’s no crime. That’s how Trump thinks.

WHAT’S IN THE FILES (AND WHAT’S NOT)

Page after page of phone numbers – completely redacted. Massage logs – all blacked out. Witness statements – names and details removed. Files we’ve seen before, unredacted in previous releases, now suddenly classified.

And Clinton photos. Lots of Clinton photos. Clinton in Africa. Clinton in a pool. Exactly as Lev’s sources predicted – throw Clinton pictures in to normalize the relationship, make him the target, use the victims’ trauma as a weapon against a political enemy.

But where are the 20 names? Rep. Thomas Massie said victim lawyers confirmed at least 20 men accused of sex crimes are in FBI files. Where are they? Where are the corporate entities, the nonprofit ties, the government officials the law specifically requires be disclosed?

The statute explicitly states: “no record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

They’re violating that provision with every redacted page.

Donald Trump’s name appears just once in the entire document release.

---

THE VICTIMS

This isn’t about politics. This is about justice for victims who still don’t know what happened to them. Who don’t have the full story. Who are being forced to relive traumatic experiences while watching their abuse weaponized for partisan gain.

What this regime is doing is appalling. Using survivor trauma to attack Bill Clinton while protecting everyone else in Epstein’s network. That’s the worst kind of instinct. That’s corruption masquerading as transparency.

Rep. Ro Khanna warned: Attorney General Pam Bondi could face prison time for obstruction if documents are destroyed. Because you don’t have to destroy millions of files. Sometimes destroying one file, one sentence, one picture is all it takes.

THE PATTERN

This is the Trump Justice Department’s modus operandi. When Lev Parnas was prosecuted, they handed him a stack of evidence – completely blacked out pages. Some totally black. Some with just a date or a name or a letter. “National security,” they said. Still under seal today.

That’s what they’re doing with Epstein. Massive redactions. Blacked out pages. Previous public documents suddenly classified. All to protect Trump from his ugly past.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it correctly: “This is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past. The law Congress passed and President Trump signed was clear as can be — the Trump administration had 30 days to release ALL the Epstein files, not just some. Failing to do so is breaking the law.”

House Democrats Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia are examining all legal options: “Donald Trump and the Department of Justice are now violating federal law. We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law.”

---

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The Trump administration thinks they can get away with this because Congress is out of session. Because it’s the holidays. Because the media will move on. Because they can slow-walk the rest of the documents over weeks, redact what matters, and declare victory.

They’re wrong.

Victim lawyers are already working with Senate Democrats and legal experts to assess what’s being withheld. What’s being covered up. The law has no enforcement mechanism, but there are other avenues. Obstruction charges. Congressional subpoenas. Court orders.

More importantly, we’re not letting this go. The Greatest Heist continues documenting what really happened between Trump and Epstein. The next chapter drops early next week – how they ballooned the economy in the early 2000s and intentionally crashed it.

Because the Epstein story isn’t just about sex crimes. It’s about a financial network. An intelligence operation. Systematic corruption at the intersection of wealth and power. And the Trump administration just proved they’ll break federal law to keep it hidden.

THE BOTTOM LINE

300 gigabytes promised. 4 gigabytes delivered. Heavily redacted. Strategic timing. Clinton photos front and center. 20 accused men nowhere to be found.

This is a cover-up of the highest proportions. And everyone can see it.

The question is: what are we going to do about it?

The regime wont tell you the story of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein won’t tell you the story but I will. The next chapter one the gReatest Heist drops next week.

