1. 🇮🇱 NETANYAHU AT MAR-A-LAGO 1PM TODAY

Trump hosts Netanyahu this afternoon pushing Palestinian technocratic government and international stabilization force to be announced by January. But Netanyahu approved 19 new West Bank settlements two weeks ago—bringing total to 210, up 50% since 2022—while Phase 2 requires “pathway to Palestinian state.” White House officials “exasperated” with Israeli stalling. Netanyahu will push Iran strikes instead of governance plans. Watch whether Trump applies actual pressure or accepts slow-walk. If Gaza Phase 2 fails, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago peace framework loses credibility for Ukraine negotiations happening simultaneously. Every deal teaches autocrats the same lesson: delay negotiations, take more ground, then negotiate from strength.

2. 🇺🇦 UKRAINE LOSES SIVERSK AS “90% COMPLETE” PEACE DEAL ADVANCES

Ukrainian forces confirmed withdrawal from Siversk yesterday as Zelenskyy negotiated “90% complete” peace terms at Mar-a-Lago. Trump told Zelenskyy “some of that land is maybe up for grabs” and may be “taken over the next period of a number of months.” Russia intensified strikes on Kyiv as Zelenskyy flew to Florida. Trump hosts meetings with Ukrainian and European leaders in January to finalize sequencing. The 10% unresolved? Territory. Trump acknowledged it could “stymie the entire effort.” The pattern: delay negotiations, take more ground, then negotiate from strength.

3. 🇨🇳 CHINA BLOCKADE DRILLS CONTINUE TOMORROW

China launched “Just Mission 2025” this morning with live firing around Taiwan—largest zone ever. Tomorrow brings simulated port blockades and complete encirclement. Triggered by U.S. approving $11.1 billion Taiwan arms package this month. Xi told Trump in November Taiwan’s “return to China” is central. If Trump’s Ukraine deal accepts Russia keeping seized territory, Beijing is demonstrating what that precedent means.

4. 🛢️ VENEZUELA LAND STRIKE CLAIM REMAINS UNVERIFIED

Trump told WABC radio Friday the US “knocked out” a “big plant or big facility where the ships come from” in Venezuela on December 25. Military officials say they have no information. CIA declined comment. White House declined comment. Venezuela has reported no such attack. If true, this would be the first US land strike in Venezuela—crossing from naval blockade (30 boats destroyed, 105 killed) and tanker seizures to direct strikes on sovereign territory.

5. 📁 EPSTEIN FILES 10 DAYS PAST LEGAL DEADLINE

Trump signed Epstein Files Transparency Act requiring full release by December 19. We’re 10 days past deadline with zero new documents since Christmas Eve when DOJ announced 1 million+ additional files “discovered.” Twelve bipartisan Senators demanded Inspector General audit. Rep. Robert Garcia accused White House of “cover-up protecting Epstein’s co-conspirators and powerful men who abused women and girls.”

🎯 THE PATTERN

Mar-a-Lago is the new center of global diplomacy. Netanyahu arrives today. Zelenskyy left yesterday. Every deal teaches the same lesson—force plus patience wins negotiations. China demonstrates blockade capability. U.S. blockades Venezuela. Israel expands settlements during peace talks. Meanwhile Epstein files disappear into bureaucratic delay 10 days past legal deadline. The price of ending extended wars is accepting that autocracies win through force, transparency is optional, and criminal networks stay protected.

