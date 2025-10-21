SPECIAL REPORT: The American Dream Didn't Die—It Was Stolen By Design

Get 50% off for 1 year

When 7 million Americans took to the streets Saturday protesting authoritarianism, they were asking the right question: What happened to the American dream? How is it that for decades we’ve lost the ability to own homes or guarantee our kids can even get jobs?

Any normal president would say, “I hear you. Let’s fix this.” Trump created a meme of himself literally defecating on Americans from fighter jets while wearing a crown. He’s not being ironic. He is actually shitting on all of us, and he intends to make himself king while robbing you blind.

But Trump is terrified of one thing: the secret lurking in his closet named Jeffrey Epstein.

People ask why Epstein still matters. Here’s the answer: He’s the origin story of how corruption took over American politics and finance. He’s how your American dream was stolen—and you’re still paying for it.

Epstein wasn’t a lone predator. He was part of a transnational criminal network that moved into the United States in the 1980s and started taking it apart piece by piece. We’ve watched this pattern repeat for 40 years: the 1987 crash, the 1999 dot-com bust, the 2008 meltdown, COVID. Each time, the same crew runs up the markets with products that don’t exist or don’t hold their stated value. Then they crash the market. Then they buy the remnants at pennies on the dollar. And as if that weren’t enough, they claim the bailout money.

American taxpayers pay twice. The thieves collect twice.

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous book “Nobody’s Girl” drops Tuesday, revealing details about Epstein’s blackmail operation. We need to understand what this operation really was: it’s modeled on Russian methods. Hook you in with financial opportunity, then keep you in line with leverage—compromising sex videos, whatever embarrasses you enough to make you do what the organized crime syndicate wants.

This was business as usual in Russia. It came to America with Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Not by accident. By design. A full-scale corruption of American business that grew until it infected the very top of our politics.

People knew and not only let it happen—they funded it. JPMorgan paid Epstein victims $75 million in one settlement and $290 million in another. Deutsche Bank paid $75 million. Those aren’t charity donations. They’re settlements because these banks—your banks, with your money—enabled this criminal enterprise.

Now the grift is crypto. American Bitcoin Corporation went public with Eric and Donald Trump earning 20% of holdings. The Trumps may have collected $10 billion while cutting Medicare and Medicaid for everyone else. Meanwhile, you’re drowning. Federal debt just hit $38 trillion. Interest payments now rival core government spending. Housing is out of reach—median monthly ownership costs hit $2,035 in 2024.

This is what corruption does. It infects our systems, runs massive crimes on unsuspecting Americans, and when the thieves run away with the gains, you’re left holding the bill.

William K. Black, the regulator who took down the S&L banks during that quaint time when accountability mattered, explained it perfectly: white collar fraud isn’t victimless. It maims and kills more people than any other crime. The 2008 crisis alone cost $71 trillion—being paid by you, America, with zero accountability for the criminals who caused it.

Patrick Lovell, executive producer of “The Con” documentary series, pointed out what’s changed: we’ve seen more media consolidation in the last six months than any time in history. Larry Ellison—whose largest Oracle client was the CIA—now owns Paramount and is buying Max. This is state-run media like we see in Russia, happening in America. The tall building law firms capitulated. The media capitulated. Everyone in government capitulated.

What’s left? Independent voices telling the truth.

Black reminded us that social media didn’t exist when he was fighting the S&L crisis. He spent thousands of hours trying to get reporters to actually report—success rate of one in 15. Now we can reach people directly. Folks like you and your audience are the keys to our ability to succeed.

Here’s what you can do starting tomorrow: Call your state representatives and demand hearings on the criminality currently happening in this administration. Demand whistleblowers get heard. Turn to your state AGs and legislators and make them act. Every one of those 7 million protesters—plus the silent majority at home—can do this while threats to safety are still minimal, before this administration cements its authoritarianism.

The Epstein files are the weakness, the Achilles heel. Trump can’t escape it. This is a cornered rat watching a coverup unravel. When Virginia Giuffre’s book drops, promote it everywhere. Ask every elected official: Do you support releasing the Epstein files? If not, why are you protecting pedophiles?

Mike Johnson won’t seat Arizona Representative Adelita Grijalva because she promised the 218th vote to release those files. There’s no procedural excuse. The only reason is protecting criminals.

As Black closed our conversation wearing his Danish shirt, he reminded us of October 1943—when the Danes and Swedes evacuated nearly all Danish Jews to Sweden after a tip from a German. It would have seemed impossible in that era. But you can persevere. Small miracles happen when people act.

This is your future. We can identify the network. We can follow the money. We can tell the truth and break the cycle. The ball is in your hands. All you have to do is use it.

