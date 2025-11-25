Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Powerful Voices: The Puppet VP

A recording from Zev Shalev and Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Zev Shalev's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Zev Shalev
,
Banner & Backbone Media
, and
Nick Paro
Nov 25, 2025

Joined

Nick Paro
on
Banner & Backbone Media
and Backbone to discuss JD Vance—the puppet VP bought and paid for by Peter Thiel and connected to the Epstein network. We talked about why Vance is the threat hiding in plain sight while Trump collapses, and why the 2026 midterms may be the most important election in American history. The constitutional path to restoring democracy exists. It’s time for bold leadership to seize it.

Watch the full conversation and subscribe to Nick at

Banner & Backbone Media
and Backbone.

Thank you

Beth Cruz
,
Lalisa
,
Shirley Figueroa
,
Liz
,
LeftieProf
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nick Paro
and
Banner & Backbone Media
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Zev Shalev in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Zev Shalev
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture