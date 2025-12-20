Trump's DOJ Covers Up The Epstein Files

Today was supposed to be the day, December the 19th, the legally mandated deadline for the Justice Department to release. All the Epstein files, 300 gigabytes of data is what we were expecting. Two decades of FBI investigations the truth about the Jeffrey Epstein network. What did we get? Three gigabytes heavily redacted.

That’s not even 1% of the total files. This is a coverup of the highest proportions and everyone can see it. The numbers themselves tell the story. The Justice Department promised hundreds of thousands of documents just this morning.

They delivered less than 4,000 pages upon pages of redacted documents, completely blacked out massage logs, redacted witness statements, removed. Files that we’ve seen before that were even previously unredacted suddenly became classified. And Clinton photos were everywhere. Bill Clinton in Africa, bill Clinton in a pool.

Bill Clinton, naked, [00:01:00] exactly what sources predicted. Weaponizing the victim’s trauma to attack a political enemy while protecting everyone else. And there was only a single mention. Each of Donald Trump or Leslie Wexner. That should tell you a lot. And what about the 20 men victims’ lawyers told Representative Thomas Massey that at least 20 men accused of sex crimes are named in the FBI files. None of them were there today. Where are the corporate entities? The government officials, the law requires their disclosure, but they’re not here.

This has all the appearances of an organized criminal scheme, not only to obstruct justice, but its in complete contempt of Congress. Trump held a press conference today, took absolutely no questions, and then flew to Mar-a-Lago. Trump signed this law 30 days ago. They had plenty of time to get it ready to today. He’s Justice Department violated.

Trump gets away until the new year without having to face any serious [00:02:00] criticism about this operation to deceive the American people.

Keep watching Narativ. We’ll have the next chapter in the Greatest Heist book two out next week. I’m Zev Shalev.