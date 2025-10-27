Trump Uses Your Tax Dollars to Protect His Crypto Fortune

5️⃣ Bezos Fires 30,000 While Trump Demolishes the East Wing He Paid For

Amazon announced plans to lay off 30,000 workers in a massive push toward robotics and AI—the same quarter Jeff Bezos spent $100 million on his own wedding. This comes the same week Trump is demolishing the White House East Wing that Bezos helped fund with a $20 million donation. The timing exposes the complete lack of humanity from tech oligarchs who’ve pledged allegiance to Trump. Bezos told everyone “democracy dies in darkness” when he bought the Washington Post, but his heel turn is complete. He’s not here to employ Americans—he’s here to fire as many people as possible now that drones and self-driving vehicles can do the work. While the economy sheds jobs at historic rates and Americans struggle to afford groceries, Bezos fires minimum wage workers to pad margins. The billionaire class got what they wanted from Trump, and American workers are paying the price.

4️⃣ CBS Loses the One Anchor Who Challenged Trump

John Dickerson is leaving CBS News after 16 years, abandoning the Evening News anchor chair just months into what was supposed to save the third-place newscast. He publicly challenged his own network earlier this year for settling Trump’s lawsuit over the Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview, asking the question that mattered: “Can you hold power to account after paying it millions?” CBS is losing one of the few anchors willing to interview Trump critically—he did it more than 20 times and moderated two presidential debates in 2016. The network already lost executive producer Bill Owens who cited interference from executives. Dickerson’s exit raises obvious questions about whether CBS made his position impossible after he broke ranks on the Trump settlement.

3️⃣ Trump Floats Third Term—Again

Trump continues telling supporters “I would love to” serve a third term, refusing to rule out strategies to circumvent the 22nd Amendment’s explicit two-term limit. The Constitution couldn’t be clearer, but Trump’s repeated references create a permission structure among his base to treat the idea as viable rather than legally impossible. Congress has introduced legislation reaffirming the 22nd Amendment specifically because of Trump’s rhetoric. The pattern is familiar: normalize the constitutional violation through repetition, then claim popular demand justifies it. Every time he says it, he moves the window further.

2️⃣ Alberta’s Independence Rally Is Hybrid Warfare

Twenty thousand Albertans filled Edmonton demanding sovereignty in what looked like grassroots populism. It wasn’t. The same day, Trump announced 10% additional tariffs on Canada—days after canceling trade talks over a Reagan commercial. X’s algorithm amplified the protest through bots and politicized accounts using the refined convoy playbook. Two months ago, Putin made his first U.S. visit in a decade—to Alaska, meeting Trump for three hours about “infrastructure.” Days ago, the Kremlin proposed an Alaska-Siberia tunnel using Musk’s Boring Company. Every route requires Alberta territory—geography offers no alternatives. This is the Ukraine playbook without tanks: identify the geographic corridor essential to strategic objectives, apply coordinated pressure until it fractures. Alberta faces simultaneous pressure from Trump’s economic warfare, Russia’s infrastructure blueprint, and China’s rail concept. If Alberta destabilizes, North American energy security collapses and USMCA fractures.

1️⃣ $40 Billion Argentina Bailout Protects Trump’s Crypto Investment

Treasury delivered a $40 billion rescue to Argentina—$20 billion in currency swaps, $20 billion in sovereign debt facilities, plus peso purchases—officially to support libertarian President Milei. Actually? The same two weeks, Tether scrambled to raise $15-20 billion while expanding gold operations. Trump pardoned Binance founder CZ on October 23, eliminating the regulatory threat to Tether’s liquidity. Argentine beef import quotas quadrupled to 80,000 tons, directly benefiting Adecoagro—the agricultural empire Tether bought 70% control of earlier this year. Tether now holds $127 billion in U.S. Treasuries, making it a top 20 holder of government debt globally. Trump’s family launched the USD1 stablecoin in Tether’s market. A Tether collapse would eviscerate Trump’s financial positioning after two years cultivating crypto wealth. He’s using taxpayer money to backstop the company at the center of his personal fortune—while screwing American ranchers and farmers. Even Tommy Lahren noticed Trump turned his back on American beef to buy inferior Argentine product, though she’s not quite connecting why.

