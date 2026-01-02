They told us it was subprime mortgages, bad loans, a crisis no one saw coming, but it wasn’t. It was a premeditated, coordinated event that extracted trillions out of the US economy and spared a few billionaires. When Lehman Brothers collapsed on September 15, 2008, $639 billion in assets evaporated overnight. Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told congressional leaders behind closed doors: “If we don’t do this, we may not have an economy on Monday.”

That’s the story we’ve been told ever since—the crash, quantitative easing, TARP, and Maiden Lane—but this wasn’t accidental or unforetold. This is the inside story of how they did it.

CHAPTER 1: THE GATHERING (Ohio, 1995)

Leslie Wexner—Mr. Ohio, Victoria's Secret billionaire, and the mentor of Jeffrey Epstein. It's a real estate project in New Albany, Ohio that unites him with four key protagonists: Epstein, Staley, Kessler, and Dimon. Official state filings in 1998 list Epstein and Wexner as co-presidents. Kessler recruits Dimon to run Bank One—Staley meets the players in 1996. Thirteen years later, when Bear Stearns collapses and the economy implodes, all four are perfectly positioned. Yet Dimon will claim under oath that he never knew Epstein existed.

KEY REVELATION: The four five men at the center of the greatest heists in history met in Ohio in the mid 1990s

Leslie and Abigail Wexner

CHAPTER 2: THE ARREST (July 25, 2006)

Jeffrey Epstein is arrested on child prostitution charges—he posts $3,000 bail and walks out within hours. A multimillion-dollar legal effort would eventually erode the charges but for now in 2006 this was a crisis. Not just for the billionaire but also for his bank. That same night Jes Staley—now a JPMorgan executive—makes a personal call to Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Next morning he emails his boss: “I went and saw him last night. He adamantly denies the ages.” JP Morgan Compliance asks: “What does it say if we’re banking someone investigated for trafficking?” But the bank keeps Epstein.

KEY REVELATION: JPMorgan extended $250 million to Liquid Funding Ltd in 2006. Yet Dimon claims he never knew Epstein was a client until 2019.

CHAPTER 3: THE QUIET (November 2006)

FBI Agent Nesbitt Kuyrkendall and prosecutor Marie Villafaña get the Epstein case, and find something else. A woman who reported Epstein to the FBI in 1996. Maria Farmer answers her door in Texas and describes working the front desk at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion—watching “modeling auditions” of girls who looked nothing like models. Then Maxwell’s statement: “We work for Wexner.” Not “I work for Epstein.” Then Maria describes the Ohio compound Wexner sent her to. Thirty-six thousand square feet. Armed guards with rifles. Attack dogs. Hidden cameras in the walls. The guard who told her: “You are never leaving. Do you understand me?” She reported it all in 1996. The FBI buried it.

KEY REVELATION: Maria Farmer filed the first FBI report on Epstein in 1996—describing the Ohio compound, the mansion operations, and Maxwell’s statement “We work for Wexner”

Maria and Annie Farmer

CHAPTER 4: THE STORM (2007)

Kenneth Starr—the man who wrote 445 pages dissecting Monica Lewinsky’s life—arrives to save Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutor Marie Villafaña has an airtight case: 82-page memo, 53-page indictment, 34 victims ready to testify, Washington approval. Then Starr assembles a defense team—half of them from the same law firm where the U.S. Attorney used to work. Marie’s supervisor starts negotiating behind her back. When she protests: “Your judgment is in question.” Fearing her charges will be eroded to nothing—she does the unthinkable—contacts Les Wexner directly. Within 48 hours Epstein’s lawyers file emergency objections, panicking about “poisoning his reputation.” October 12, 2007: secret breakfast meeting, no files, nothing subpoenaable. The Non-Prosecution Agreement is signed. Eighteen months county jail, work release, immunity for unnamed co-conspirators.

KEY REVELATION: The Non-Prosecution Agreement closed Request Number 6—the financial investigation into $1.1 billion in suspicious transactions through JPMorgan. Two months later, the global financial system collapsed.

Kenneth Starr

CHAPTER 5: THE LAIR (Little St. James)

Jeffrey Epstein’s USVI island was the home of much of his intrigue and the place where he managed his empire. On a chalkboard in his study, he’s written an algorithm: POWER. DECEPTION. PLANTS. APPEARS. Not philosophy—an operational equation. How Epstein groomed and used the women, politicians, scientists, and world leaders to do his bidding. We expose Epstein’s intelligence ties from Israel to Russia. Russian operatives from the FSB Academy recruited through MC2 modeling. Former Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak photographed at the mansion. Russian UN Ambassador meeting with Epstein eight times.

KEY REVELATION: Epstein’s networks and intelligence operations through is modeling agencies and the equation which reveals it all

CHAPTER 6: THE BEAR (April 18, 2007)

April 2007. Jeffrey Epstein triggers what will be the start of the 2008 financial crisis. He does it with a phone call to Bear Stearns’ Ralph Cioffi, who runs a fund heavily invested in mortgage-backed securities—the market took a slight turn this month, but what Epstein was about to do was trigger the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. It’s not his money; it’s Leslie Wexner’s.

KEY REVELATION: Epstein’s April 18, 2007 redemption request triggered the Bear Stearns fund collapse (49 days), which triggered Bear Stearns collapse (7 months)

THE LIE AT THE CENTER

Dimon says he never knew Epstein, but JP Morgan gave Epstein $250 million to secure his offshore holding. One phone call. Five men in Ohio. The greatest heist in American history. What happens next will be the most shocking revelation of all.

