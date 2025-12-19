Why Is Michael Cohen Asking His Substack Followers to Shut Me Down?

Many of you expressed reservation when I included Michael Cohen in our post- Trump coverage. I asked him on precisely because I wanted to ask him questions about Trump and Epstein.

The questions weren’t unusual. They’re what any journalist would ask someone who worked as Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer from 2006 to 2018, covering both the Katie Johnson rape case filing and the suspicious $95 million Maison de l’Amitié sale to a Russian oligarch. These are the best known intersections of Trump and Epstein, and Cohen worked for Trump during both events.

Cohen’s response reveals something more interesting than his answers.

THE KATIE JOHNSON CONTRADICTION

During Wednesday’s panel, Cohen stated he “never worked on the Katie Johnson matter”—that Alan Garten handled it. But Cohen then described investigating what he called a different “Jane Doe case” involving “an infant” that his investigation determined was fake.

Court records tell a different story.

There is one Jane Doe case involving Trump and Epstein rape allegations: Katie Johnson. Filed in 2016, an adult woman alleging abuse at age 13 in 1994, using the pseudonym “Jane Doe.” The case was withdrawn in November 2016 after the plaintiff received death threats.

A search of federal and state court databases reveals no second case matching Cohen’s description—no infant, no separate Jane Doe filing, no case with a similar timeline.

Either Cohen was working on the Katie Johnson case—contradicting his sworn statement that he “never dealt with” it—or he’s describing a case that doesn’t exist in court records.

When asked Thursday morning to clarify which case he investigated and provide documentation, Cohen declined to respond.

THE MAISON DE L’AMITIÉ CLAIMS

Cohen also defended Trump’s July 2008 sale of his Palm Beach mansion to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev. The sale price: $95 million. Trump’s profit: $53 million. The timing: the depths of the financial crisis.

Cohen made five specific claims about the transaction:

On market timing: “The market didn’t tank until about eight, nine days later.”

Reality: The sale closed July 15-16, 2008. Bear Stearns had collapsed in March 2008—four months earlier. The Dow stood at 10,962 on the sale date, already down from highs above 14,000. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were bailed out July 30—fifteen days after the sale, not eight or nine.

On occupancy: “The daughter lived in it.”

Reality: Property records, news reports, and Rybolovlev’s own 2011 divorce documents state the mansion “remained empty since the purchase.” The house sat vacant until Rybolovlev demolished it in 2016. No one ever lived there.

On the timeline: Trump held the property “about two and a half years.”

Reality: Purchase date November 2004, sale date July 2008. That’s three years and eight months.

On the broker: Sale went through “a broker affiliated to Sotheby’s.”

Reality: Carol Digges of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented Trump. Neither worked for Sotheby’s.

EPSTEIN’S OWN EMAIL: ‘CLEANSE THE MONEY’

On financing: Cohen claims Trump “had the money” and “did not have massive debt on the property.”

Reality: Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 21, 2004—carrying $1.8 billion in debt, with Trump personally guaranteeing $321 million. His ownership was forcibly diluted from 47 percent to 27 percent. It was Trump’s third bankruptcy filing. Wall Street banks had coined the term “Donald risk” to describe their refusal to lend to him. Every major U.S. financial institution had blacklisted him.

In February 2019—just months before his death—Jeffrey Epstein fact-checked journalist Michael Wolff’s draft account of the transaction. Epstein had been there. He’d bid against Trump at the bankruptcy auction and lost.