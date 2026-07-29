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👀 STORIES TO WATCH

⚔️ TRUMP VOWS A BEATING AS SAUDI JETS JOIN THE WAR

Trump vowed Wednesday to hit Iran back for its overnight salvo, telling Fox & Friends: "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating." Saudi jets flew the kingdom's first combat missions of the war, joining US strikes on Iran-backed militias across seven Iraqi provinces. Iran fired five ballistic missiles at the US airbase in Jordan; Jordanian and American crews downed all five, no casualties. Trump told Fox that Baghdad coordinated the Iraq strikes; Baghdad condemned them by mid-morning as a sovereignty violation and canceled Thursday's meeting with Mohammed bin Salman. Netanyahu sat with Trump Tuesday, his eighth visit, pressing to go in hard — Iran's salvo flew while the two men met, and the vow came the next morning; the sequence is Narativ's read. Nothing else moved: Iran rejected Oman's plan to split the Strait of Hormuz, crude jumped almost 7 percent, and AP reports the Pentagon's interceptor shelves are emptying. The coalition gained a kingdom overnight. It has not gained an exit.

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🚪 RAND PAUL HAD FAUCI'S LAWYER REMOVED FROM THE ROOM

Rand Paul called security Wednesday and had Anthony Fauci's attorney escorted out of a Senate hearing room, minutes after Fauci invoked the Fifth on his advice. The question that drew it was not about Wuhan: did Fauci fund gain-of-function research in labs worldwide. Paul denied the privilege from the chair, argued Biden's pardon killed it, and warned of repercussions. A chairman is not a court — contempt runs through the committee, the floor, then a Justice Department that wants the case. Fauci answered the origins question six years ago, in his diaries.

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⚖️ BLANCHE'S TWO CLOCKS, SIX HOURS APART

Todd Blanche faces two clocks Thursday. Senate Judiciary votes on him at nine, TPM reports; at three, Judge Emmet Sullivan requires the acting Attorney General to surrender the unredacted Epstein emails he has withheld for a month. Blanche has not said whether the DOJ memo typed the morning he met Ghislaine Maxwell briefed him for that room. Jay Clayton took over the DNI Tuesday night, an office cut in half.

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🌏 EIGHTEEN DEAD IN KUMAMOTO, FOUR IN THE MALL THAT REOPENED IN JUNE

Kumamoto's dead reached 18 by Wednesday, and four of them died inside a mall Aeon reopened six weeks ago — rebuilt after the 2016 quake, marketed on its reinforced ceilings. Staff walked 3,000 customers out and a manager called the building clear; half an hour later an explosion brought the second floor down on the employees inside.

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🛡️ WE NEED YOU

Melania Trump's attorney demanded Narativ retract its Zampolli reporting. Narativ is launching a legal defense fund instead. Zev Shalev, on air: "I don't even know how to retract it, because it's just accurate reporting."

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🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lawfare is how public service gets done now, and the chill runs across the whole system. Rand Paul muzzled Anthony Fauci with a subpoena and a threat of prosecution. Todd Blanche is hurling everything he has at Katie Phang, the lawyer who asked a court to make him obey a law he had already conceded he was breaking. Melania Trump's attorney sent this newsroom a demand over reporting Narativ cannot retract because it is accurate, and answering it costs money the newsroom now has to raise. When basic government requires a judge's ruling, that is the clearest sign of a decline to autocracy we have seen. This is not business as usual. It is the difference between open government and autocracy, and the judiciary is holding the line.

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📚 READ THIS ON NARATIV

The memo Blanche won't answer for has a second name typed on it:

https://www.narativ.org/p/barr-epstein-files

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