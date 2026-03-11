BREAKING NEWS: Epstein Estate Settled with Trump Accuser

5️⃣ Kahn Names Epstein’s Five Clients

Jeffrey Epstein’s personal accountant Richard Kahn sat for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee today and confirmed the names of the five clients who paid money directly to Jeffrey Epstein: Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black. Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam told reporters Kahn confirmed the Epstein estate reached a settlement with a person who accused President Trump, and also revealed a non-American head of state had financial transactions with Epstein. “This is the very first time we’ve got someone from Epstein’s community going, yep, we paid off an accuser, someone who accused Donald Trump of raping her as a minor,” Dean said. Zev speculated the unnamed foreign head of state could be Putin, noting Epstein bragged about managing wealth for the Russian president and that Russia appears in every corner of the Epstein files. Kahn managed every dollar of Epstein’s empire across 64 known entities for 22 years, yet Democratic members said he claimed inability to recall emails and texts he was directly involved in. Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime attorney and co-executor, testifies March 19.

4️⃣ Zorro Ranch: Searching for Bodies

While Kahn testified in Washington, a thousand miles away in the New Mexico desert, state investigators swarmed Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch searching for buried bodies. Investigators arrived Sunday after the latest Epstein file release on January 30 contained an anonymous tip from a former ranch employee claiming two foreign girls were buried in the hills and that seven videos from inside the property exist. Dean revealed that James Comer went on Jesse Watters and accidentally admitted Trump stopped an investigation into Zorro Ranch in 2019 — a confession neither host seemed to realize was explosive. “Why on earth would he stop an investigation into the grounds around Zorro Ranch looking for bodies of possible murder victims?” Dean asked. Zev connected it to the broader pattern: Bill Barr’s Justice Department shut down every Epstein investigation after his death, and those same files are being hidden again now.

3️⃣ Trump Lies About the School

The New York Times, CNN, BBC Verify, Bellingcat, NPR, and the Washington Post have all confirmed a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile struck the Minab school compound, killing between 165 and 180 people — most of them children at a girls’ school adjacent to an IRGC facility. Trump told reporters today he doesn’t know anything about it, the same lie he has repeated for 11 days since the strike. Dean laid out that weapons experts identified the missile as a U.S. Navy Tomahawk land attack missile, sold only to four allies and never to Iran, and that the school had been separated from the adjacent munitions site since 2016 — meaning the targeting data was outdated by a decade. Zev raised the question nobody in Washington will answer: who provided the targeting intelligence, and was the school strike a deliberate setup designed to destroy America’s moral standing?

2️⃣ Strait of Hormuz on Fire

Three more merchant ships were attacked in the Gulf today, raising the total to 14 vessels hit since the war began. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard vowed not to allow a single liter of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil passes. The International Energy Agency announced a 400-million-barrel reserve release to stabilize markets while oil climbed past $120 a barrel — a windfall for Putin that could fund the restart of Russia’s military. Dean reported the U.S. Navy is flatly refusing to escort merchant ships through the strait and the USS Gerald Ford has left the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, Canada inked an LNG and oil deal with India to replace what can no longer move through Hormuz, and the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia all announced arms deals with Ukraine for interceptor drones and drone technology — completely changing the equation for Zelensky.

1️⃣ Witkoff’s War

Zev called it Witkoff’s War: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held private, unsupervised phone calls with Russian official Yuri Ushakov — Putin’s foreign policy handler — on matters of war and peace, with no State Department or intelligence community oversight. On those calls, Ushakov told them Iran was on the verge of a nuclear weapon, a claim the IAEA had already debunked. Witkoff went on CNBC and said “we can take them at their word” while intelligence officials confirmed Russia was actively providing Iran with targeting data. “He’s their handler — there is no other term you could use,” Zev said of Ushakov’s relationship with Kushner and Witkoff. Dean connected it all back to Epstein: “Could it be as simple that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are two of Jeffrey Epstein’s best clients, and they’re willing to destroy the world around us just to hide their perversion?” Zev’s answer: this is a KGB operation from the 1980s designed to destroy America, with Epstein, Trump, and Putin as its three arms.

The FiveStack is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The FiveStack is a co-production of deanblundell.substack.com and narativ.org.

