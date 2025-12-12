BREAKING NEWS: NEW EPSTEIN PHOTOS RELEASED

Share

House Democrats dropped 19 photos Friday from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate—Trump with women in leis, novelty “Trump condoms” bearing his face, Bannon taking mirror selfies with the sex trafficker, Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The images confirm what we’ve reported for years: Epstein’s network reached the highest levels of American power.

But here’s what matters most. Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on House Oversight representing Long Beach, made a chilling statement on Capitol Hill: “Some of the other photos that we did not put out today are incredibly disturbing.”

Nineteen photos released. Ninety-four thousand nine hundred and eighty-one still under review.

Garcia is demanding Trump release the full FBI files by December 19th—the court-ordered deadline the White House has tried repeatedly to block. “There is one man who has the power to release the files and bring justice to the survivors, and that’s Donald Trump,” Garcia said. “There is a White House cover-up happening right now.”

joined me for breaking coverage and confirmed what our reporting has shown: the scrubbing operation is real. “There’s been over a million dollars paid and lots of FBI agents put on to scrub Donald Trump’s name,” Parnas said. “There’s been scrubbing going on right now.”

The December 19th deadline approaches. Garcia warned the files “shouldn’t be heavily redacted” and “shouldn’t be tampered with.” He’s not optimistic. Neither am I.

Trump knows what’s in those files. The FBI knows. Hundreds of agents have worked on this case. And now, with Garcia’s statement about “incredibly disturbing” photos still unreleased, we know the worst is yet to come.

The question isn’t whether Trump will try to bury these files. The question is whether Congress will let him.

